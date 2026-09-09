Coco Gauff’s Brother Looks Like Tennis Star’s Twin at US Open

Tennis star Coco Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open after defeating fellow American Iva Jovic 6-4, 6-1. Next up, she faces Mirra Andreeva, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

Gauff, the World No. 4, is more excited than nervous to play another match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I think I just welcome it,” Gauff said. “I don’t know how to say this without, like — a quarterfinal for me, I feel like I’m at the point where I’m used to being in this position.

“I’m constantly putting myself in quarterfinals, so the moment doesn’t seem as big anymore.”

Gauff, who won the 2023 US Open title, also feels “lucky” to be advanced this far. “Obviously, I hope to play many more, so I think it’s the fine line of appreciating the moment.”

While it seems Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, have split, she has her family’s support at Flushing Meadows, including her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, and brothers, Codey and Cameron.

Fans Can’t Believe How Much Coco Gauff’s Little Brother Cameron Looks Like the Tennis Star

Cameron, 13, was thrust into the spotlight following his big sister’s dominant win over Jovic. When asked during the postgame on-court presser how Gauff performed, he gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Most viewers had the same reaction to seeing the two-time Grand Slam champion’s youngest brother. One fan commented on Instagram, “Bro genetics strong asf…they copy & pasted a face, smile and everything else! 🧬😂.” Another person wrote, “So basically Co Co’s parents had the same kid twice 😂😂😂.”

One woman added, “He stole her entire face 😂😂😂.” An Instagram user joked, “Copy and paste!”

Guaff is incredibly close with her two brothers. “The support that I have is amazing,” she told Good Morning America after winning Roland Garros in 2025. “My brothers are the reason why I do it. Codey always reminds me of the belief and having that cockiness. Cameron always reminds me to just be joyful in the things I do. I truly learn a lot from everyone around me.”

Coco Gauff’s Mom Went Viral With Her ‘Blunt’ Message to ‘Family and ‘Friends’ Asking Her for US Open Tickets

After Gauff won the 2026 Cincinnati Open, which she did right before winning the US Open that year, Candi let people know she’s not the ticket box office for the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

She shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram and wrote, “Dear Family and friends, I apologize in advance for this blunt, but necessary statement. I know you are very excited about Coco playing in the US Open. Me too!!!”

“Coco’s guest ticket request have already been accounted for,” she continued. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to hook you up with a ticket. Please make arrangements to purchase a ticket. Side note, never ask for more than 2 tickets. Coco is grown now and she has her own friends that she is honoring tickets for the match. Thank you for your continued support.”

As for Gauff, she was not upset by her mother’s message at all. “Honestly, it was needed,” she told reporters.

“It was directed towards a few family and friends. To be honest, people come out of the woodwork: you haven’t spoken to someone for years, they don’t say ‘Congrats’ or ‘Happy birthday’ or nothing and then they’re like ‘Oh I’m in New York, can I have eight tickets to your match in your box, please?'”