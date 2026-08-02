Eala vs. Pegula Final Halted Again: Resume Time Revealed

Alex Eala had begun to find a foothold in the Mubadala DC Open final when severe weather intervened again.

The women’s championship match between Eala and Jessica Pegula was suspended Sunday because of rain and lightning near the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington. Pegula led 6-4, 1-2 when the players left Stadium Court, with the match on serve in the second set.

Tournament organizers announced that the final would resume no earlier than 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. That corresponds to 7:00 a.m. Monday in the Philippines.

The restart remained contingent upon the rain clearing and the court being dried and deemed safe for play.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the tournament announced that lightning was no longer in the vicinity and spectators on-site were free to move around the grounds. That lifted one immediate safety restriction as the organizers penciled the new schedule target for the resumption.

Fans were permitted to leave the venue during the delay and return once conditions improved. Tournament officials said ticketholders would be readmitted through both gates and encouraged those who remained to visit the restaurant partners across the grounds.

Jessica Pegula Claims Back-and-Forth Opening Set

Sunday’s final had already endured a lengthy weather delay before Eala and Pegula finally walked onto Stadium Court.

Originally scheduled for noon, the match was pushed back several times as rain moved through Washington. When play eventually began, Pegula made the steadier start and claimed the opening set 6-4.

The world No. 3 converted two of her three break-point opportunities, while Eala went 1-for-4. Pegula also enjoyed considerably more success behind her second serve, winning seven of 13 such points. Eala won only three of nine.

Despite the narrow scoreline, Pegula’s ability to absorb Eala’s left-handed patterns and redirect the ball early gave the American an edge in the most important exchanges.

Eala remained within reach by winning 13 of 18 points behind her first serve. Her second delivery, however, was vulnerable against one of the best returners on the WTA Tour.

Pegula served out the set to move within one set of her third title this season and the 12th singles championship of her career.

Alex Eala Builds Momentum Before Weather Delay

Eala emerged with renewed purpose in the second set.

The 21-year-old Filipina held her first two service games and moved ahead 2-1 without facing a break point. She won all seven points played behind her first serve in the set and nine of 13 service points overall.

That improvement offered Eala a path back into the match before rain and nearby lightning interrupted her momentum. The players left Stadium Court after 55 minutes of play, with neither woman having faced a break point in the second set.

Eala is attempting to capture her first tour-level singles championship in her second WTA final. Her run through Washington has included victories over Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Pegula is seeking her second Washington title, seven years after winning her maiden WTA trophy at the same tournament.

The American defeated Eala in their only previous meeting, surviving a three-set battle in the 2025 Miami Open semifinals. Their long-awaited rematch has become another struggle — against each other and the uncooperative Washington sky.