Elena Rybakina Has Surprising Reaction After Taking World No. 1 Ranking

Elena Rybakina had just reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time and secured the No. 1 ranking, an achievement she once never imagined was possible.

Yet the moment did not produce an immediate celebration.

Rybakina rallied past Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday, collecting enough ranking points to overtake Aryna Sabalenka when the WTA rankings are updated Monday.

In a sit-down interview with Tennis Channel after the match, Rybakina admitted she has mixed feelings about her achievement while the tournament is still ongoing.

“It’s exciting, but at the same time tough to believe because the tournament is still going on,” Rybakina said. “It’s an unbelievable achievement, and I think I need a little bit more time to process.”

Her reaction was not indifference. It reflected the strange timing of reaching tennis’ summit with another major championship still available.

Elena Rybakina Struggles to Process Historic Moment

Rybakina will become the 30th woman to hold the No. 1 ranking since the WTA system began in 1975. She is the first player representing Kazakhstan, male or female, to reach the top of the sport.

Her ascent ends Sabalenka’s 99-week reign at No. 1.

Rybakina acknowledged that becoming No. 1 had long been one of her goals, particularly after spending several months within striking distance. But her immediate focus remained on the tournament rather than the ranking.

“You always want to win the title,” she said. “The end goal is there, but match at a time.”

Rybakina later told reporters that she might not fully appreciate the achievement until her career is finished. At that point, she said, she can look back at the tournaments she won and remember that she once stood atop the rankings.

For now, she remains two victories from adding a third Grand Slam trophy.

Rybakina Overcomes Nerves Against Zheng Qinwen

The ranking pressure appeared to follow Rybakina onto the court against Zheng.

She struggled with her timing, first-serve percentage and energy during the opening set. The combination of sunlight and shadows complicated her ball recognition, while negative thoughts made it difficult to play freely.

After dropping the set, Rybakina approached her box and released her frustration. Her coach reminded her of the tactical plan they had discussed before the match: play with greater aggression, step into the court and stop guiding the ball.

The adjustment changed the match.

Rybakina raced through the second set and remained composed during a tense decider. Zheng double-faulted at 4-all to concede the decisive break, and Rybakina served out the victory after 2 hours, 14 minutes. She finished with 20 winners.

“It was a bit of a battle even inside myself,” Rybakina said. “Then I found the way. I found the focus.”

Aryna Sabalenka Loses No. 1 Ranking

Sabalenka can still win her third consecutive U.S. Open title, but she cannot prevent Rybakina from passing her in the rankings.

Rybakina’s breakthrough completes a climb built around major championships. She won Wimbledon in 2022, captured the 2025 WTA Finals and defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the 2026 Australian Open final.

Her next challenge is Coco Gauff, who saved two match points in a three-set quarterfinal victory over Mirra Andreeva. Rybakina defeated Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in their most recent meeting in Toronto.

No. 1 will belong to Rybakina regardless of what happens next. That security has not altered her priorities.

The celebration can wait. The U.S. Open cannot.