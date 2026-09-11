Elena Rybakina Makes Bizarre Confession Amid US Open Semifinal vs Coco Gauff

New World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has been sporting a New York Yankees hat throughout her magical run at the ongoing US Open. However, the Kazakh star thought she was repping an NBA franchise, not an MLB dynasty.

In the lead-up to her semifinal clash against Coco Gauff, Rybakina was asked about her hat choice. Her response elicited laughter from journalists at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I can’t say I’m following a lot basketball,” she said about her hat.

“But I definitely watch sometimes. For me it’s just a hat which I like. Nothing very special about it,” she added.

Elena Rybakina Warms Up to New York

Perhaps the New York Yankees hat has been a good omen for Rybakina, who has reached the final four at Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career. The two-time major winner had a disappointing run here at previous years, having reached the fourth round only once (2025) and the third round only twice (2021, 2023).

She credits her blossoming relationship with the city of New York has helped her play on the court.

“Well now it’s getting better and better,” she said her her relationship with the city.

“Before US Open, I usually don’t perform that well. Now I feel like this year it’s the best for now out of all the years I played here.

“I like New York and it’s an amazing city. For me maybe just for 2 or 3 weeks, because after it might be too much. But I really love the crowd here. I enjoy playing on stadiums like this.”

Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff

Rybakina has been playing the best tennis of her life in the past 12 months or so, that includes wins at the WTA Finals, the Ningo Open, Australian Open and Stuttgart Open. She also made deep finals/semifinals runs at the hard courts of Indian Wells, Miami and Toronto in the lead up to the final major of the year.

Gauff, the 2023 US Open winner, knows she’s in for a tough fight against Rybakina in the quest for her third career major title.

“Elena is playing some great tennis,” Gauff said in the lead up to the US Open semifinal.

“Congrats to her for being the new world No. 1. I think that’s incredible. We played each other in Toronto. It didn’t go my way. I just have to learn from that match. I know I’m gonna have some aces hit on me and some winners hit on me.

“But I’m gonna keep fighting and give it my all. That’s all I can do.”

The winner of the Rybakina vs Gauff match will face two-time reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final. Sabalenka is trying to become the first woman to threepeat at the US Open since Serena Williams (2012 to 2014).