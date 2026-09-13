Elena Rybakina Just Kept the US Open’s Most Bizarre ‘Prophecy’ Alive–And She Did It Knowingly

The viral “Burgundy Prophecy” is alive and well at the US Open.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina wore an all-burgundy outfit while arriving at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

The outfit worked wonders as the Kazakh beat the two-time reigning champion 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to claim her third career major title and first-ever title at Flushing Meadows.

After Rybakina’s win, the US Open X account made sure to highlight that the good fortune that accompanies burgundy is real. Tennis fans will remember that the winners of the last two men’s titles — Jannik Sinner (2024) and Carlos Alcaraz (2025) — both wore burgundy kits during their respective wins, following the tradition of several other former champions in New York. Spanish legend Rafael Nadal also wore a burgundy kit during his 2022 US Open win.

Even more eerily, Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik wore matching burgundy outfits en route their US Open Mixed Doubles title late last month.

While Rybakina didn’t wear a burgundy kit on the court, the pre-match fit was enough to complete the prophecy.

American World No. 1 Jessica Pegula wore a burgundy kit during her 2026 US Open run but fell to Sabalenka in the semifinal. But during her run, several fans credited her kit for her outstanding play that nearly helped her win her first major title.

Elena Rybakina Wins US Open

With her win, Rybakina joined former World No. 1s Iga Swiatek (six) and Sabalenka (four) as the only woman to win three or more major titles since the start of the decade. The Kazakh has now won one Wimbledon (2022), one Australian Open (2026) and a US Open (2026) title, furthering her reputation as one of the best players of her era.

She also became just the second player since Steffi Graff (1995) to beat the World No. 1 in multiple Grand Slam finals in the same calendar year, following her win over Sabalenka in the Australian Open final at the start of the year.

Rybakina thanked the Belarusian for pushing her to her limit.

“I just want to say Aryna you’re a great champion,” she said at the podium after her win.

“It’s so difficult to play you. You push to such a limit. I was doubting on the court and trying to get to all the possible balls. Congrats to you for all the achievements. Congrats to your team. You guys are doing an amazing job. I can’t find the words now, sorry.

“I was coming here for the last ten years and was never successful. Nothing close to that. It’s just incredible. I’m falling in love with New York more and more. It’s amazing memories for me. Thank you guys.”