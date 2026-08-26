Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils Share ‘Unexpected’ Message at US Open

Before French star Gael Monfils officially retires, he and his wife, Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina, are competing in the mixed doubles tournament at the 2026 US Open for the first time.

Monfils, who turns 40 next week, is no longer playing at an elite level, and he knows it. “And now a word for the ones who keep explaining to me that it’s over,” he wrote on Instagram following his exit from the Canadian Open earlier this month, “I hear you. We all hear you. I’m not at my prime.

“I know that better than anyone, I’m the one living in this body. I never won a Grand Slam. I never won a Masters 1000. By your standards, I never won anything that really counts.”

“And today I don’t win what I used to win. None of that is news to me, and none of it has ever been hidden. You can stop announcing it every single week I play: the message has been received.”

However, Monfils, who’s won 13 ATP Tour singles titles, and Svitolina, World No. 9, are dominating the US Open’s reimagined mixed doubles competition at Flushing Meadows. If the couple can defeat Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli on August 26, they will be one win away from the $1 million prize.

Gael Monfils and His Wife, Elina Svitolina, Did Not Expect to Do So Well at the US Open

Following the couple’s dominant 4-1, 4-1 win over Alexandra Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime, they stunned the crowd in New York by taking down the world’s No. 1 mixed doubles partners Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova 5-4, 4-5, 10-8.

Svitolina, who shares a daughter, Skai, with Monfils, was also stunned. “To be fair, it’s tough to put together the words,” she said.

“[It] was a great day today, unexpectedly I would say,” the 31-year-old added. “But yeah, very happy with two wins. Was great one, also playing against great doubles players in the second match.”

“We had zero expectations. I mean, we practice quite a lot together back at home or on the tournaments. Only yesterday we worked on few things for doubles. The chemistry was what put us through because we understand each other even by the look at each other’s reaction or kind of mood.”

Married since 2021, however, they can communicate in a way few other partners can.

“We can find the right words for each other, which is great, and I think [that is] very helpful in mixed doubles because everything goes super quick,” she said. “You have no time to be sad and upset.”

When Monfils was asked if it’s easier or harder that your doubles partner is also your life partner, “Happy wife, happy life,” he answered.

Gael Monfils Plans to Work in Finance After Retirement

In addition to spending more time with Skai, who turns 4 in October, Monfils plans to enter the world of finance after retirement. “I’ve always said that I wanted to work in finance,” he told Roland Garros magazine.

“I’ve been interested in it for a long time. I’ve already been lucky enough to have a bit of experience in finance outside tennis, and I’ve met a few people from this world. I could see myself becoming a wealth manager and taking training courses to find my place and start this new chapter in my life.”