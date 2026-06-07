Flavio Cobolli’s Girlfriend Responds to His Funny Request Before French Open Final

Aclip of World No. 10 Flavio Cobolli urging his girlfriend, Matilde Galli, to “stay home” has gone viral ahead of his French Open final against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

After Cobolli lost to American Ben Shelton in the BMW Open final in April, he joked that his girlfriend’s presence was a bad omen for him in tournament finals, and she should therefore avoid watching him live the next time he’s in a final.

“Also, I called yesterday my girlfriend, and said, ‘Please, don’t let me lose.’ But she does. So, maybe next final, you stay home,” Cabolli said after his loss to Shelton in the lead up to the 2026 Roland Garros. A video of the viral clip can be seen below.

Flavio Cobolli’s Girlfriend Not Thrilled

On the eve of the French Open Final, the Tennis TV IG account asked Cobolli if his girlfriend had a ticket for the biggest match of his life.

He wrote, “Maybe.”

His girlfriend responded with several sad-faced emojis — “😒😒😒🙃.”

Galli, a university student, has been unable to attend any of Cobolli’s matches during his magical run in the French Open, where he has defeated the likes of World No. 6 Felix Auger Aliassime and American sensation Learner Tien. In the semifinal, he was due to face fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who withdrew from the match at the last minute due to a viral infection.

Flavio Cobolli Savors ‘Great’ Relationship

All joking aside, Galli would have obviously loved to have his girlfriend by his side at the French Open. Before the tournament, he said he hoped to marry Galli, while highlighting the challenges of being involved in a long-distance relationship.

“I love her a lot, and I think she also loves me,” Cobolli said of Galli. “We are very young, but we already have a great experience with ourselves and our lives to say that she’s the one that I want to have for all my life.”

“It is tough because we don’t see each other a lot during the year because she’s studying and I do this life [as a tennis player],” Cobolli said. “It’s tough because you always want to see her during the year, but it’s not possible. And we always try to find a way to be together [even when we are apart].”

Cabolli has been on the road nonstop since the United Cup event in Perth, Australia, at the start of the year, all the way through the French Open. Yet, he has tried his best to spend as much time with his girlfriend as possible, helping her with her academics.

“When she’s nervous [studying for an exam], I try to be kind to her and help make her life easier,” he said. But it’s not easy when you’re always on the Tour, and you have pressure everywhere and have another pressure at home. It’s not easy.

“But I think we are doing well. We have a great relationship.”

Flavio Cobolli is a massive underdog against the veteran Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s French Open final. However, the 24-year-old has shown flashes of a future Grand Slam champion over the past two weeks, especially with his aggressive baseline mechanics and powerful forehand. Many feel he has the game to dominate on clay for years.