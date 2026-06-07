Flavio Cobolli Reveals Girlfriend’s Nickname Before French Open

Flavio Cobolli looks to win his first career title at the 2026 French Open. Cobolli, who’s coached by his father, Stefano Cobolli, takes on Alexander Zverev in the final on June 7.

Cobolli, the No. 10 seed, is considered a major underdog against Zverev, the No. 2 seed. While the 24-year-old Italian star is ready for a career-defining match against Zverev, he’s still reeling over his fellow countryman and semifinal opponent, Matteo Arnaldi, withdrawing due to illness.

“Matteo is a big inspiration for all of us,” Cobolli said. “He’s an amazing player and an amazing professional. I think the best person outside the court for how he makes things, preparation of the match, focus, cooldown. He’s one of the best on the Tour, for sure.

“He deserves the result this week. He got injured last season and the beginning of this one. We all knew about his level. Everyone expects this result from him. His tennis is amazing. I wish him all the best for the future.”

With all eyes on Cobolli on Sunday, fans will keep an eye out for his longtime girlfriend, Matilde Galli, cheering him on at Roland Garros.

Flavio Cobolli Gushes Over His Girlfriend “Matti’ and Her Support

Galli is easily Cobolli’s No. 1 fan and biggest supporter. Then tennis player said they first started dating when he was a nobody and ranked outside the Top 1,000 players. After reaching the semifinal at Delray Beach in February, Cobolli couldn’t stop singing her praises and revealed his sweet nickname for his better half is simply “Mati .”

“For my mental condition, it helps for sure,” he said of her attending his matches. “Because she stays with me all the days, she knows me very well. She knows when she has to talk with me. She knows when I need time.”

Galli, who’s studying to become a hospital sanitary director, does have own career to manage.

“She starts work next week,” Cobolli lamented at the time, “so many last five or six days that she’s with me. So, what can I say? Thanks to Mati.”

Flavio Cobolli Plans to Marry Matilde Galli One Day

While they first met at age 18, Cobolli knows there’s no other woman for him. “I love her a lot, and I think she also loves me,” Cobolli said in April, the ATP Tour reported. “We are very young, but we already have a great experience with ourselves and our lives to say that she’s the one that I want to have for all my life.’

“When you can count on someone that loves you a lot, that has been important for us because you have someone on your shoulder,” Cobolli said. “Hopefully we can stay together for the rest of our lives.”