Frances Tiafoe Stuns Alex Michelsen at US Open: 5 Fast Facts

Frances Tiafoe is heading back to the US Open semifinals after pulling off one of the most improbable victories of his career.

The 11th-seeded American rallied from two sets down to defeat Alex Michelsen, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6), in an all-American quarterfinal Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Michelsen served for the match in the third set and later moved within two points of victory in the fifth. Tiafoe survived both threats before winning the decisive match tiebreak, 10-6.

Here are five fast facts about Tiafoe following his dramatic US Open comeback.

1. Tiafoe Escaped With Michelsen Serving for the Match

Michelsen appeared poised to complete the biggest victory of his career when he served at 5-4 in the third set.

Tiafoe had looked flat for much of the afternoon, losing the opening two sets and falling behind by a break in the third. But with Michelsen attempting to close, Tiafoe finally found the aggression that had carried him past former champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

He broke Michelsen, won four consecutive games to steal the third set and then controlled the fourth to force a decider.

Michelsen again came close at 5-4 in the fifth set, but Tiafoe produced consecutive aces to hold.

2. Tiafoe Completed a Rare Two-Set Comeback at US Open

The victory marked only the third time in Tiafoe’s career that he recovered from a two-set deficit.

It required more than one comeback within the comeback.

After leveling the match, Tiafoe fell behind 3-0 in the fifth set. He recovered the break and eventually forced the first-to-10 match tiebreak.

The players were tied at 4-4 before Tiafoe won three consecutive points and seized control. Michelsen reduced the margin to 8-6, but Tiafoe captured the final two points to complete his escape.

3. New York Remains Tiafoe’s Grand Slam Home

Tiafoe has now reached the US Open semifinals three times in five years.

His breakthrough came in 2022, when he defeated Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev before losing a five-set semifinal to Carlos Alcaraz. He returned to the final four in 2024 but surrendered a two-sets-to-one lead against Taylor Fritz.

No other Grand Slam has produced the same success for Tiafoe. All three of his major semifinal appearances have come in New York.

4. Tiafoe Preserved His Perfect Record Against Michelsen

Michelsen entered Tuesday seeking his first victory over Tiafoe.

Tiafoe had won their previous meetings in Dallas in 2024 and Houston in 2025 without dropping a set. Michelsen came much closer in New York, but Tiafoe’s escape improved his record in the matchup to 3-0.

The loss ended a breakout tournament for the 22-year-old Michelsen, who had not dropped a set before the quarterfinal.

5. The American Grand Slam Drought Is Still in His Hands

Tiafoe will face either defending champion Alcaraz or fellow American Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

A meeting with Shelton would guarantee the United States its first men’s US Open finalist since Fritz in 2024. Alcaraz would offer Tiafoe an opportunity to avenge his agonizing 2022 semifinal loss.

The larger target remains unchanged: becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick captured the 2003 US Open.

After surviving Michelsen from two sets down and three points from defeat, Tiafoe’s pursuit is still alive.