Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Stands Out in Matching Set at US Open

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe takes on Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at the 2026 US Open on September 6.

Tiafoe seems to play particularly at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “Yeah, I mean, I love playing here,” he told reporters. “I love playing matches out here… I want to hang out there for a little longer. Why not?”

“I was talking to the security guys. I kind of like Louis. It’s a vibe in there a little bit,” he said of the second-biggest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “Everyone is just talking. Like, there’s no suites to hide in. People are actually watching the match. Guys are drinking, enjoying it, talking nonstop. It’s good energy in Louis. I like it, for sure.”

Cheering Tiafoe on at Louis Armstrong, his longtime girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, who’s wearing a tan jacket in the stands.

Broomfield is a regular at Tiafoe’s matches, and she almost stole the show from the No. 11 seed before he faced Medvedev.

Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Showed Off Her Preppy Schoolgirl Outfit at the US Open

Broomfield hosted an Ayan’s Aces event at Flushing Meadows, where she wore a gorgeous Thom Browne skirt-and-sweater set with knee socks. She posted several photos from the event and wrote, “Ayan’s Aces US Open 2026🫶🏽 thank you so much for hosting us @cadillac 🖤.

The star-studded event included Sherri Shepherd, Danielle Brooks, Yung Miami, and more. The former NCAA doubles champion founded Ayan’s Aces to bring women of color to tennis tournaments.

“My focus was to showcase Black female influencers, fill a room with successful Black women, and use each individual platform to get this message out,” she explained to W Magazine during the 2025 US Open, where she hosted a suite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Toronto-native’s main goal is to “bring Ayan’s Aces to as many tournaments as possible. One of the beautiful things about tennis is that it’s global. I’ve been really focused on getting it done here in the U.S., just because of familiarity and access, but I want women of color all over the world to be able to experience tennis matches.

Frances Tiafoe Threw a Surprise Party for Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s Birthday Before the Cincinnati Open

Tiafoe didn’t let his “very disappointing” finish at the Washington Open or the right-hand injury he suffered during the Canadian Open keep him from planning a sweet surprise party for Broomfield.

He posted on Instagram just before his first match in Ohio, “Brought 29 in the right way for my ❤️ @ayan.broomfield. Surprise Bday at its finest. Sooo happy to celebrate with you & yours. A night to remember love you bb 😍😍😘😘🥰🥰.”

In addition to a red velvet cake and a table full of friends and family, Tiafoe decorated the room with flowers and polaroids of the former Canadian tennis player. Broomfield commented, “You got me 🥹😩🥰 thank you big 💋.” She also posted a video from the epic dinner on her Instagram page and wrote, “best birthday EVER 🥹🥰.”

Tiagoe made it to the final of the Cincinnati Open but ultimately lost to Arthur Fils.