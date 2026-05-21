French Open 2026 Prize Money: Roland Garros Winner’s Payday Revealed

French Open 2026 prize money payouts have officially been revealed, with this year’s Roland Garros champions set to earn more than $3.25 million each in Paris. The French Open gets underway Sunday at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, with the singles finals scheduled for June 7.

The prize pool totals approximately $71.7 million, with equal prize money across both draws — each singles champion pocketing $3,253,600, according to a prize money breakdown published by the LTA. That payout represents a 9.53% increase over 2025, with organizers placing particular emphasis on improving payouts in the qualifying stages and early rounds. Prize money for every round of the tournament — from first-round exits to the men’s and women’s singles champions — is expected to draw major attention as the year’s second Grand Slam gets underway.

The dominant story entering Paris is the absence of two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who was forced out by a right wrist injury and will remain sidelined at least until June. The injury, a combination of tendon inflammation and cartilage damage, cropped up at the Barcelona Open, according to a Gulf News report. Alcaraz was chasing a third straight Roland Garros trophy.

Here is the full round-by-round prize money breakdown for the 2026 French Open.

2026 Roland Garros Singles Prize Money (Men & Women)

Round Prize Money (USD) Champion $3,253,600 Finalist $1,626,800 Semi-finalist $871,500 Quarter-finalist $546,140 R16 $331,170 R32 $217,294 R64 $151,060 R128 $101,094

2026 Roland Garros Qualifying Singles (Men & Women)

Round Prize Money (USD) R32 $55,776 R64 $38,346 R128 $27,888

2026 Roland Garros Doubles Prize Money (Men & Women per team)

Round Prize Money (USD) Champions $697,200 Finalists $348,600 Semi-Finalists $174,300 Quarter-finalists $95,284 R16 $52,290 R32 $33,698 R128 $22,078

Important Note: In tennis Grand Slams, players receive prize money only for the furthest round they reach. The champion receives the full “Champion” amount only — it is not cumulative (they do not receive additional payments for each prior round won).

Conversion Note: All amounts shown in U.S. dollars, converted from Euros using the current exchange rate of approximately 1 EUR = 1.162 USD (as of May 20, 2026). Figures are rounded to the nearest dollar.

Jannik Sinner Targets Career Grand Slam at Roland Garros

With the world No. 2 player sidelined, No. 1 Jannik Sinner enters as the overwhelming French Open favorite. The Italian came within one point of his first French Open title last year before Alcaraz saved three championship points and won a five-set thriller, according to the LTA.

Sinner’s 2026 clay record includes titles at Monte-Carlo and Madrid, where he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in the final without dropping a set throughout the tournament, as reported by World Tennis Magazine. Winning in Paris would complete Sinner’s career Grand Slam.

The women’s side of the tournament presents a more unpredictable contest. Defending champion Coco Gauff returns to Paris having won the 2025 title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in a suspenseful final. Four-time champion Iga Swiatek and world No. 1 Sabalenka are considered the standout favorites, while 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva — who has won two titles this season and reached the Madrid final — has emerged as a genuine dark horse, according to the LTA.

Roland Garros Prize Money Dispute Adds Political Tension

Off the court, a financial battle between players and tournament organizers adds an unusual political dimension to the proceedings. Leading players estimate that the 2026 prize pool represents roughly 15% of Roland Garros’ total revenue, well below the 22% they are pushing for, according to Perfect Tennis. In a joint statement, top players including Gauff warned that despite record revenues, their share is actually declining.

“As Roland-Garros looks to post record revenues, players are therefore receiving a declining share of the value they help create,” the statement read.

On the court, the combination of Alcaraz’s absence, Sinner’s relentless clay-court form and a genuinely unpredictable women’s draw makes the 2026 French Open one of the more compelling Grand Slams of recent years. Whether Sinner finally claims the one title missing from his collection, or whether Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka or Andreeva hoists the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, the next two weeks of red-clay tennis in Paris will go a long way toward defining the 2026 tennis season.