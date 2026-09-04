Iva Jovic Sends Clear Message to Alex Eala Before US Open Showdown

American teenage prodigy Iva Jovic is “super excited” to face her dear friend Alex Eala in the third round of the US Open this weekend.

After her 6-4, 6-4 win over Francesca Jones on Thursday, Jovic praised Eala for playing “great tennis” through the first two rounds at Flushing Meadows.

“I’m super excited,” Jovic said of facing Eala at the US Open for the first time ever.

“The atmosphere is gonna be amazing. She’s been playing some great tennis. It’s nice to be playing each other 3rd round, deeper into the Slam. Hopefully we can all keep going on runs like this,” added Jovic.

As Jovic alluded to, the only previous Grand Slam clash between her and Eala came in the first round of this year’s French Open. The American prevailed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, and beat Eala again in the second round of the HSBC Championships in June. However, Eala has grown in confidence since those two encounters, notably with her historic win in Washington and fourth-round finish in Wimbledon.

Iva Jovic-Alex Eala Friendship

Friends since their junior WTA days, Eala and Jovic first crossed paths at the 2022 Junior US Open when Jovic faced Eala and her partner, Mirra Andreeva, in doubles. Touched by Eala’s warmth during that initial meeting, Jovic built a lasting bond with her that has only strengthened as both transitioned to the senior tour.

So much so that they chose to pair up as doubles partners at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year. During the tournament, Jovic jokingly said that she felt “adopted” by Eala’s large and passionate Filipino fanbase.

Furthermore, after her French Open victory, Jovic sent a touching message to Eala.

“One of those days I wish there could be two winners, ❤️ you @alex.eala.” The American expressed similar sentiments after her win at Queen’s Club in June.

“I wish we could play at later stages of the tournaments,” she said, via WTA Tennis. “Hopefully when both of our rankings go up, we will be on other sides of the brackets until semis or finals.”

Alex Eala Faces Big Challenge

Eala has been in scoring form through the first two rounds of the US Open, dispatching her opponents in straight sets — 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-4. However, she realizes that things are about to get tougher in the third round, albeit against a familiar face.

After her second-round win on Thursday, Eala was asked if she was looking forward to a potential clash against Jovic (she wasn’t aware of her opponent at the time).

“The sisterhood, having friends on tour, has helped me so much,” Eala said of her friendship with Jovic, via TNT Sports. “Off the court, on the court, the friends I have I really admire. What they’ve been through and what they go for.

“Iva, she’s an amazing player, young, very talented, and very intelligent. She’s a higher-ranked player, very accomplished and I’ve encountered my fair share of challenges against her this year.

“It’s not under my control who I play, I have to give my best and try everything I can to win.”

The winner of Alex Eala vs Iva Jovic will most likely face Coco Gauff in the next round. The 2023 US Open champ will face the unseeded Cristina Bucsa in the third round.