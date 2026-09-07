Iva Jovic Announces Personal News Before US Open

Iva Jovic is proving to be America’s next big tennis star at the 2026 US Open. After battling Alex Eala to a thrilling 7-5, 3-7, 7-5 victory, she faces a tough battle against Coco Gauff on September 7.

“I’m going to be more than happy to just bring this fight and this energy, and then whatever happens, I can leave with my head high,’’ Jovic said of advancing to her first Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows.

As for taking on Gauff, whom she lost to in three sets at the Italian Open in May, “She is playing some really unbelievable tennis and she is a great person,” Jovic said. “It’s going to be an amazing match.”

Jovic’s meteoric rise over the past year — she’s reached a career-high ranking of No. 14 at age 18 — is notable. She’s the youngest U.S. woman to reach three Grand Slam fourth rounds in a single year since Venus Williams in 1998. And with the great success on the court comes amazing opportunities off the court.

Iva Jovic Is the New Brand Ambassador for Gorjana Jewelry

While Jovic is already a part of the Adidas team, she added a brand new sponsorship to her portfolio ahead of her run at the US Open.

Gorjana shared the exciting news on Instagram.

The company wrote, “We’ve been fans for a while. Now we get to make it official. Meet the newest addition to gorjana Sports Club—Iva Jovic.

“At just 18, she’s already making her mark on the game and is just getting started. We can’t wait to see what’s ahead for Iva and are excited to bring you all along! Welcome to the team, @iva_jovic07 🤍.”

Jovic shared in a statement, “Becoming part of the gorjana family, to me, is about so much more than just jewelry, and the brand. It’s about being surrounded by people who inspire me and who I genuinely want work with and be around. It feels like becoming part of another family — one that offers a sense of support, connection, and inspiration. That’s what makes this partnership feel especially meaningful to me.”

Fellow Gorjana ambassadors include U.S. tennis star and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink.

Iva Jovic Fell to the Ground in Tears After Defeating Alex Eala at the US Open

Jovic receives a lot of praise for her maturity level at such a young age. With the bulk of the crowd cheering for Eala, who’s one of her best friends off the court, Jovic fell to the ground in tears after coming back to defeat the Filipino star.

“I’m usually not one to show that many emotions, but this one really meant a lot to me to have another match here at the US Open,” she told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While it seemed like Eala would win while trailing 4-2 in the third set, “I just tried to take my time in those moments and feel the energy, feel the crowd, even though they weren’t always rooting for me,” Jovic. said.

Overall, she’s grateful for the rowdy home crowd. “I love you guys,” she gush. “You gave me so much energy to just keep pushing and leave absolutely everything on the court for the win.”