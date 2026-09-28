Concerning Jannik Sinner News Drops Amid China Open Withdrawal

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner may reportedly have to undergo surgery to fix the right knee issue that forced him to skip the US Open.

It was initially believed that Sinner would recover with rest and physical therapy in time for the ATP Finals. However, Italian journalist Gabriele Parpiglia reports that the injury is more severe than anticipated, identifying it as an acute case of extra-articular tendon inflammation, or iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS).

According to sources close to Sinner, his treatment will initially focus on rest, physical therapy, injections and intensive rehab on his hip and glutes. If these conservative measures fail, however, he faces a genuine risk of needing surgery.

“There would be a risk, however, of having to resort to surgery if conservative therapies did not work” Corriere dello Sport’s Parpiglia reported this week.

Jannik Sinner Injury Update

Parpiglia further detailed why Sinner’s knee issue is unusually complex, requiring intensive rehabilitation to fully heal.

“The iliotibial band is a strip of fibrous tissue that is thick, strong and not very elastic,” he wrote.

“It originates in the pelvis, runs down the entire outer side of the thigh and attaches to the tibia, just below the knee. It acts like a steel cable, helping to stabilise the leg.

“The problem occurs just above the knee. There, the band passes over a bony prominence of the femur, the lateral epicondyle. Every time the knee bends and straightens, the band slides over it until the tissue between the fascia and the bone becomes inflamed.

“That’s why we describe it as ‘extra-articular’: the problem is not inside the knee. It is outside, on the outer side.”

Jannik Sinner to Skip Shanghai Masters

The report dropped shortly after Sinner announced his decision to skip the upcoming Shanghai Masters (Oct. 7-18).

“My knee is not where I would like it to be and I am not ready to compete yet,” Sinner said via Instagram while withdrawing from the ATP1000 event.

If Sinner does undergo surgery, he will obviously miss the Paris Masters (Nov. 2-8), the ATP Finals (Nov. 15-18) and possibly even the early part of the 2027 season. If he responds well to his current treatment, however, there is optimism that he could return at some point before the end of the 2026 season.

Sinner, who has dropped 1,950 ranking points since his injury, could potentially lose his World No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev before the end of the year. Zverev has already leapfrogged Sinner to pole position in the ATP Live Race to Turin with a 700-point lead.