US Open Analyst’s Comment on Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Disgusts Fans

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner competes against Taylor Fritz during the Grand Slam final at the US Open on Sunday, September 8. Sinner, ranked No. 1 in the world, faces a tough battle against Fritz, as he’s the first American to reach a Grand Slam final since 2009, and has the benefit of home-court advantage.

While the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium may cheer louder for Fritz, Sinner’s No. 1 cheerleader will be in attendance, Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya, who also competed at the US Open, but lost in the third round to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Following her defeat, Kalinskaya supported Sinner as he defeated Great Britain’s Jack Draper in straight sets during the semifinals. One day later, a remark made about Kalinskaya by her ex-boyfriend, retired tennis star and US Open commentator Nick Kyrgios, sparked intense backlash.

Kyrgios, who dated Kalinskaya between 2019 and 2020, commented on a photo of the former couple on September 7, “Second serve,” sparking intense backlash. One fan wrote, “Disgusting, Kyrgios continues to show his true nature. Well done @espn 👏.”

Kyrgios about Kalinskaya (who is Nick’s ex-girlfriend and Sinner’s current partner) … 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WRKFlwsCtf — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2024

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg posted, “Honestly a bit surprised to see ESPN didn’t yank Nick Kyrgios off air mid-#USOpen final, seeing his most recent disparaging tweet about a WTA player circulating. Given his history of demeaning women, women’s tennis, and WTA players, it was already a dubious choice to have him.”

Another person wrote, “Imagine calling your ex-girlfriend ‘second serve’ on social media just because you are insecure & sick in the head. And ppl want us to believe his issue with Sinner is just about the doping scandal and he has no axe to grind here.”

While Sinner failed two drug tests in March, he avoided suspension “after it was determined the Clostebol entered his system unintentionally,” the AP reported.

Nick Kyrgios Defended His Comments About Jannik Sinner & His Ex-Girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya



Kyrgios, who won the doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open, and dating Costeen Hatzi, defended himself against the backlash. He posted, “Don’t you think it’s hilarious how quickly people get triggered 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 with a couple words, or emojis.. Too much power.”

The 29-year-old then wrote, “Right… so I’m the one that’s the bad guy for saying something about it? I never brought it up lol 🤣 don’t take offence if people are gonna bring it up. Simple.”

After one fan commented, “This is the expert that ESPN have for the US Open btw,” Kyrgios replied, “Yep, one of handful of players that have beaten all the greatest players – and I enjoy watching and breaking down the WTA tour as well 🙂 excited for the finals 🤩.”

Jannik Sinner Admitted ‘It’s Not Easy’ Dating a Fellow Tennis Star Like His Girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya

Day 3 in Paris ✅️ Forza 🦊 pic.twitter.com/6o1acuWxET — Janniksin_Updates (@JannikSinner_Up) May 24, 2024

Sinner, 23, confirmed he was dating Kalinskaya, 25, during the French Open in May. “You know, I don’t like to talk much about my private life. Yes, I’m with Anna,” he said, per Tennis.com, “but we keep everything very confidential. I won’t say more.”

In a subsequent interview with Vanity Fair Italia published in June, he opened up about the difficult of dating another professional athlete. “Of course it’s not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments I’m very focused. But I think it’s a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone,” he told the magazine. “And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children.”