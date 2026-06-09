Alarming Jannik Sinner News Drops After French Open Collapse

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is dealing with an undisclosed illness/injury that could keep him off the court for the foreseeable future.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sinner underwent two days of tests at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Monday and Tuesday — to investigate the causes of his physical collapse in his second-round loss at the French Open. After going up 5-1 in the third set against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the Italian shockingly dropped 18 straight points before losing the match in five sets to the World No. 45 Argentinian.

The report noted that Sinner’s illness is being kept “strictly confidential” by his camp and the medical staff that treated him this week.

“The doctors’ investigation is rightly kept strictly confidential, and San Raffaele has taken care to keep the file confidential so that no one might pry into his medical records and divulge confidential information,” wrote Italian journalist Federica Cocchi.

Jannik Sinner Injury News Sparks Concerns

Cocchi’s report added that “comprehensive investigations” are underway to address Sinner’s “numerous bouts of physical weakness” dating back to the Australian Open earlier this year, where he risked an early exit due to cramps and dehydration.

“In January, in the scorching heat of Melbourne, he risked an early exit from the tournament due to cramps and dehydration. Although resolved, this situation weakened him, leading to a semifinal defeat against Novak Djokovic that prevented him from retaining the 2025 title,” the report highlighted.

Is Jannik Sinner Dealing With Cardiac-Related Issue?

La Gazzetta dello Sport noted that Sinner did not undergo medical tests at J Medical in Turin, as the hospital “lacks the equipment and expertise” to carry out specific tests on the four-time major winner.

“In-depth cardiac and metabolic tests are being discussed to rule out any pathology or deficit,” wrote Cocchi on Tuesday morning.

The one positive, however, is that Sinner seems to be in good spirits, and even smiled at the cameras when spotted leaving the hospital in Milan on Monday.

“His spirits, however, are high. Yesterday afternoon, leaving the outpatients’ wing of the Milanese hospital, he appeared smiling.”

Sinner is still expected to defend his Wimbledon crown later this month, even though he will sit out upcoming grasscourt events at Stuttgart, Halle, Mallorca and Eastbourne in the lead up to the third major of the year. The Italian captured his first Wimbledon title last year when he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. While he has yet to taste major success this year, Sinner has maintained a staggering singles record of 37-3, which includes title wins at Rome, Madrid, Monte-Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells. He was favored to win the French Open before his untimely collapse in the second round.