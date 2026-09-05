Jannik Sinner’s Ex-Girlfriend Makes Waves at US Open Amid His Injury

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner skipped the US Open with a knee injury, but his ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, is making waves at Flushing Meadows.

The Russian made history on Friday by reaching the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in her career. She upset the ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, setting up a fourth-round clash against American Emma Navarro.

Kalinskaya had a career 1-4 record against Svitolina entering Friday’s match, with her only previous victory over the Ukrainian coming at this year’s Doha Open. The win was particularly surprising given Svitolina’s recent success, which included a semifinal run in Toronto right before the US Open.

Anna Kalinskaya Makes Waves at US Open

“I finally won a third-round match here,’’ Kalinskaya said after her win, via US Open.

“I didn’t have a good hard-court season before this tournament, so I didn’t have many expectations,” she added, acting surprised that she actually won.

As Kalinskaya alluded to, she hit a rough patch leading into the US Open, suffering second-round exits in Cincinnati and Toronto. Her three wins in Flushing Meadows mark the first time she won three matches at any event since June’s French Open.

“I was very nervous,’’ admitted Kalinskaya, who committed 40 unforced errors in her win on Friday. “The match was very up and down. When I lost my serve again and again, I was like ‘OK, I have to relax and enjoy my last couple of games, so let’s work on this.’’’

“I’m super happy,” she added. “I can’t believe I’m in the next round.”

Moving on From Jannik Sinner

Kalinskaya and Sinner dating from mid-2024 until early 2025, emerging as one of tennis’ power couples. The Italian publicly confirmed their relationship during the 2024 French Open, stating that they were together while emphasizing that he preferred to keep his personal life confidential. At the Italian Open a year later, he officially confirmed at a press conference they were no longer together.

Sinner has since began dating Danish model and digital creator Laila Hasanovic.

Kalinskaya could make history at the US Open, boasting a 2-0 record against her fourth-round opponent, Emma Navarro. Her last win against the American came int he third round of the Doha Open earlier this year.

“Kalinskaya will dip her toes into the fourth-round waters Sunday when she faces Navarro in their third matchup, which could bode well,” read the official website of the US Open after her win on Friday. “She defeated Navarro in both of their pairings, one of which was earlier this year in Doha, a hard-fought three-setter. Her other conquest came in San Diego in 2022 in the qualifying rounds in straight sets.

“Kalinskaya has gone deep in majors before, advancing to the quarterfinals this year at Roland Garros and at the 2024 Australian Open.”