Jannik Sinner Gets Big Novak Djokovic Message Ahead of French Open

Jannik Sinner has etched himself into the tennis history books with his latest performance. The young phenom only needed two sets to defeat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.

For Sinner, this performance offered him redemption from the 2025 Italian Open, where he failed to stop Carlos Alcaraz from claiming his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title.

With Sunday’s Italian Open victory, Sinner became the second player to ever win the Golden Masters. However, at 24-years-old, Sinner is now the youngest to ever achieve this milestone.

Novak Djokovic Gives Jannik Sinner Golden Masters Message

Novak Djokovic shared a message for Sinner on his Instagram Stories following Sinner’s historic accomplishment.

“Welcome to the exclusive club, Jannik,” the story said via a screenshot of the post on X.

Djokovic is the only other tennis player to record a Golden Masters. Djokovic first accomplished this milestone in 2018 at the age of 31. This makes Sinner’s Golden Masters at the ripe age of 24-years-old that much more impressive.

Coco Gauff & Carlos Alcaraz Send Their Congratulations

Djokovic wasn’t the only tennis player to react to the news.

Women’s singles player Coco Gauff commented on Sinner’s Instagram post following his victory with a simple, “Insane” remark.

The man who defeated Sinner one year prior, Alcaraz, shared his own message for the newly minted Golden Masters winner.

“Congratulations, Jannik, for completing the Golden Masters! You deserved it,” the post said.

Jannik Sinner’s Historic Golden Masters

What is a Golden Masters in tennis? It’s when a player wins all nine active ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in their career. Those nine Masters tournaments are the Indian Wells, Paris, Miami, Madrid, Canada, Monte Carlo, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Rome.

Sinner’s first claim of a Master’s tournament was Canada in 2023. From his first Master’s, it took him three years to win the other eight tournaments.

Jannik Sinner Eyes Up the French Open

Roland-Garros (or this year’s French Open), officially begins on May 18th, starting with a round of qualifying matches. The tournament runs through until June 7th, 2026.

As far as what Sinner plans on doing before competing in the French Open, he revealed his thoughts following his Golden Masters victory.

“The main priority is to recover as much as I can in the next two, three days,” he said to Rome Press via The Tennis Letter. “There is not going to be a lot of training, for sure. Tennis, zero. Physical, we need to see. I want to be a little bit with my family, as well, in this moment.”

“Switching off on tennis, then from Thursday on, I think I will be there in Paris. Prepare and we see how it goes. Now it’s important to rest.”

Sinner might have a little more fire in his blood heading into this year’s French Open. Just like the Italian Open, Sinner failed to defeat Alcaraz in 2025. It was an extended Final, which took five sets to conclude. Sinner took the first two sets, 6-4 and 7-6, before Alcaraz came back with 6-4, 7-6, and 7-6 to claim the tournament.

With this in the back of Sinner’s mind, there is no doubt that once he gets into game mode, he won’t stop until he avenges his 2025 loss.