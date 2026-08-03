Jessica Pegula Shares Rare Photo With Husband Taylor Gahagen Before DC Open

American tennis star Jessica Pegula (No. 1 seed) is looking to win her second career title at the 2026 Mubadala DC Open. She last won the tournament in 2019.

Pegula looked well on her way to taking down her final opponent, the surging Alex Eala, on Sunday. She was up 6-4, 1-2 when play was suspended at 3:57 pm. due to bad weather. After multiple rain and lightning delays, the women’s and men’s matches were rescheduled for Monday, August 3.

While Pegula competes at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, fans will keep an eye out for her husband, Taylor Gahagen.

The world No. 3 and Gahagen were first linked as a couple in 2015 and married at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, in October 2021. Gahagen normally keeps a very low profile at his wife’s tournaments, but he celebrated with Pegula after winning the 2026 Charleston Open for the second consecutive year.

Jessica Pegula’s Husband, Taylor Gahagen, Joined Her at Tommy Paul & Paige Lorenze’s Wedding

While the 32-year-old hasn’t shared a photo with her husband on social media in several years, she made an exception before the Washington Open.

Pegula and Gahagen attended fellow tennis star Tommy Paul’s wedding to influencer Paige Lorenze at Old Westbury Gardens on July 14. But Paul wasn’t the only tennis star to get married this summer. Asia Muhammed, a 13-time WTA doubles champion, tied the knot with James Cross on July 18 in Vancouver.

Pegula posted a photo with Gahgaen in his tuxedo and wrote, “A beautiful week of wedding(s) loved celebrating with everyone 🫶🏼.”

One fan joked in the comments, “Wow husband reveal 👀.” Clervie Magloire Ngounoue added,”Yall look greattt🫠.”

Jessica Pegula Acknowledged Alex Eala’s Rising Stardom Before the DC Open Final: ‘She’s Awesome’

While playing stateside, Pegula recognizes the Filipina star has a massive fan base ahead of the final match in Washington. After defeating Diana Schnaider in straight sets during the semis, she was asked about facing either Naomi Osaka or Eale in the final.

“I haven’t played Naomi in a little while, but I played Alex, I don’t know, last year or something like that, at Miami, right before she started her big run, and I know that she has a huge following. She is a really nice girl.” The mere mention of the 19-year-old’s name drew huge cheers from the crowd.

“See? Yeah, she’s awesome. So she’s always gonna be tough. She’s got nothing to lose, and then Naomi, also, you know, on the hard courts, I mean, we know that she’s one of the best in the world on the surface, so, either way, it’s gonna be a really, really tough final, but I’m excited to go out there and fight for the title tomorrow.”