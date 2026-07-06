Jiri Lehecka Shares Flirty Comment With Girlfriend Lucka at Wimbledon

Jiri Lehecka advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon 2026 after defeating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Next up, Lehecka takes on Alexander Zverev on July 6.

While Zverev is favored to win, the German star is not sleeping on Lehecka. “He serves big and takes the ball early, so I know it’s going to be a battle,” Zverev said.

“I think this is going to be the toughest test I have faced in this tournament, and I am looking forward to it. These are the kind of matches you play for. I am ready to go out there and compete.”

Supporting Lehecka at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is his girlfriend, Lucka Neumannova, also known as Lucie Neumannova. She’s documenting her trip to London and exploration around the tournament on Instagram.

Neumannova, who started dating Lehecka in 2024, is used to being around elite athletes. Her mother, Katerina Neumnnova, is a former Olympic cross-country skier who won gold for the Czech Republic in 2006. Neumannova herself is a track and field athlete who competed in the 4×400 relay and 800m races.

At Wimbledon, however, she’s embraced her role as Lehecka’s No. 1 fan.

Jiri Lehecka Swoons Over Girlfriend Lucie Neumannova’s Outfit at Wimbledon

Neumannova keeps fans updated on all her travels amid Lehecka’s international tournaments. She’s traveled everywhere from Melbourne to Miami to watch him compete.

In addition to sharing Get Ready With Me videos and her hotel workouts, she shows off her outfits for each match.

For Lehecka’s win over Munar, Neumannova rocked a white skirt with a collared, Wimbledon-striped shirt and a polka-dot scarf. She accessorized with diamond Chanel earrings and a black Chanel purse. The 24-year-old tennis star commented, “🔥❤️nej,” which translates to “her.”

In her GRWM video, Neumannova shared fun facts about Wimbledon, noting how 2.8 million strawberries get eaten during the tournament and how players must wear white while competing. There’s a hawk named Rufus who protects the court. “How crazy is that?!” she noted.

Jiri Lehecka’s Girlfriend, Lucie Neumannova, Revealed the Players’ Gifts at Wimbledon

Neumannova revealed that Lehecka gave her the players’ gift they received before competing. “I’m not supposed to have it, but my boyfriend gave it to me, so let’s see what’s inside,” she said.

After opening up a white Wimbledon bag to reveal a tournament hat, a special edition silver postcard, and a green Polo bear which can be personalized.

The bag also included two tickets to “London’s best entertainment events” and “a gift card to a sushi restaurant for even those who don’t like sushi.” She also pulled out a gift box from The Body Shop, a magnetic wireless speaker, sunscreen, and a can of Pimm’s cup.