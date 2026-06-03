Matteo Berrettini, Girlfriend Celebrate Milestone Before French Open

While Jannik Sinner exited the 2026 French Open shockingly early, Italians continue to dominate at Roland Garros.

After taking down Juan Manuel Cerundolo in straight sets, Matteo Berrettini takes on fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals on June 3.

Following a string of injuries, Berrettini is soaking in the high-level success at Roland Garros. “It does make it sweeter, because I actually remember now how sad I was,” he told reporters. “I’m not surprised, but I just proved to myself once again that I could do it. Even in the toughest moment, I just found the energy.”

“I was lucky enough to have people around me that helped me to find the kind of energy, to find the positive vibes, the positive thoughts, which is not easy to find when you’re in the darkness a little bit,” he continued, “when things are not coming your way and you’re struggling just to hit a few balls or just struggling to compete.”

Helping keep the unseeded player’s spirits high, his girlfriend, Vanessa Bellini. While Bellini, a professional dancer, does not appear to be in Paris, as she’s currently on tour with Tizian Ferro, she’s cheering him on from afar.

Matteo Berrettini and His Girlfriend, Vanessa Bellini, Celebrated His 30th Birthday Together

Berrettini and Bellini, a professional dancer, first went public with their relationship in October 2025. A few weeks before the French Open started, the couple went on a romantic vacation to celebrate the tennis star’s 30th birthday.

Bellini posted a photo of the couple on a boat during sunset and wrote, “What a beautiful surprise this life has given me! +30 vecchietto. Happy birthday 🤍.”

Fellow Italian tennis star Flavio Cobolli commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bellini first hard-launched their relationship while celebrating her 22nd birthday in October. He appeared in an elevator selfir with the dancer on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Thank you to all of you who have made this birthday so full of life, love and memories. Each of you have a special place in my heart! ❤️.”

Matteo Berrettini Is Looking to Win His First-Ever Grand Slam

Save for Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed at the French Open, all top-ranked players have been eliminated in the men’s singles tournament. Whoever lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires this year will be a first-time winner.

No matter how this tournament shakes out, Roland Garros has been transformative for Berrettini. He’s found his smile on the court again after years of speed bumps in his career. “That’s why I feel like this, because from the very first point until the last, I was there, I was enjoying, I was talking good to myself,” he told reporters. “This is what tennis means for me, being pumped, happy and ready to compete.”