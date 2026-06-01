Naomi Osaka Shares Rare Update on Daughter Shai Before French Open

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka takes on the world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the 2026 French Open on June 1.

With so much star power, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo gave Osaka-Sabalenka the primetime slot, marking the first women’s night match at Roland Garros in three years. Osaka played down her excitement over finally getting an evening slot.

“I’m so used to not playing night matches here and playing night matches in the US Open or something like that that I don’t even associate this tournament with night matches,” she told reporters.

Osaka is 1-2 against Sabalenka. The No. 16 is playing in the fourth round in Paris for the first time in her career after defeating Iva Jovic in a marathon 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 victory. Celebrating Osaka’s success at Roland Garros, her daughter, Shai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cordae.

While the 28-year-old opened up about becoming a parent in her documentary, “Naomi Osaka: The Second Set,” she keeps Shai away from the spotlight.

Naomi Osaka’s Daughter Is Old Enough to Travel With Her Mom to Tournaments

With Shai turning three this summer, she’s traveled with her mom to attend the Madrid Open.”I was able to go home, honestly, pretty much be a mum,” Osaka told reporters following her frustrating first-round exit at the Miami Open and skipping the Charleston Open.

“So I would take her to school, pick her up from school, and it was really cool. And she’s here with me, so just getting to see her face, and going to practices, and coming back, it’s been really special to me. So yeah, I don’t have any complaints or anything.

“Honestly, I think her growing older and just being able to figure out her schedule, obviously, with school, it’s been really helpful. And I also just really love traveling with her, like, showing her the world and just exploring. She loves traveling, she loves the airport. She loves airplanes.”

Naomi Osaka Sparked Early Retirement Rumors to Spend More Time With Her Daughter

Following her surprising opening match loss at the Miami Open in March, Osaka briefly sparked early retirement rumors.

“I’m not going to stay on tour if I’m losing in the first round. I’d rather just be a great mom and be there for my daughter,” she told reporters. “I want to win titles and I want to be the best player I can, but if I have to sacrifice having a lot of time with my daughter, I’d rather not do it.

“I want to be the best mom I can, but sometimes I feel like I know what I have to do to become a really good player, and it’s very difficult. I’m not going to play Charleston.”

“I hope I can play Madrid, Rome and then obviously the French Open. For me, like I said last year, I’m not going to stay on tour if I’m losing in the first round.”