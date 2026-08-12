Naomi Osaka Reveals New Boyfriend Before Canadian Open

After defeating Canada’a Leylah Fernandez in straight sets at the 2026 Canadian Open, Naomi Osaka takes on Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

This marks the first time that Osaka, the No. 11 seed, has ever faced the Kazakhstani star. “I mean, some hard hitting. She’s an incredible player,” Osaka said of facing Rybakina, the World No. 2, during her post-match interview.

“She won the Australian Open this year. So, I’m just really excited to play her, because I have never played her. It’s good to just get that information in.”

Osaka’s match against Rybakina earned the primetime spot in Toronto on August 10. Cheering for the 28-year-old’s success at Sobeys Stadium, her daughter, Shai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cordae. And there may be another special somebody in Toronto cheering her on.

Naomi Osaka Casually Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend Before the National Bank Open

During her run at the Washington Open, where Osaka ultimately where she lost to eventual champion Alexandra Eala in the semifinals, the tennis star surprised fans by revealing she has a new beau.

“I think, obviously, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say partner or my boyfriend,” Osaka told Tennis Channel before her match against Eala. “I don’t know, but his family’s from here. He grew up here a little bit.”

When asked where in the DMV did he grow up, Osaka started to nervously giggle. “Wait, I’m failing the test,” she said. “Wait. Okay, no, no. He told me multiple times. She couldn’t clarify whether he’s from Virginia, Maryland, or the District, but definitely one of those area. She also did not reveal his name, or any other specific details.

Osaka and her ex, Cordae, dated for six years before splitting up in 2025. They welcomed Shai in 2023. The two continue to co-parent their daughter, who always comes first. “She makes sure she’s the priority,” Osaka told People in May.

“That’s the type of personality she has. She’s just the light of so many people’s lives, that when she interacts with.”

Naomi Osaka Hasn’t Won a Title in 5 Years

The four-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t won a tour-level title in five years. She last won the Australian Open in 2021 after defeating Jennifer Brady in straight sets.

However, Osaka feels good with how she’s progressing ahead of the U.S. Open. She told reporters before defeating Fernandez in the Round of 16, “I feel pretty good. Obviously I wish I could have done better in DC, but I felt like maybe I dipped a little.

“Now I’m just trying to keep myself up for this swing because we’re going into a slam that I really love, and I’m kind of anticipating it a lot. I don’t know. I want to, I guess, go into it feeling really good, which I think I do. But you never know, and there’s a lot more matches to be played.”