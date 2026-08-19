Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Suspended Following Failed Drug Test

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios could be facing a lengthy absence from his sport after he tested positive for cocaine at the Mallorca Championship in June.

“2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios tested positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour event and has been provisionally suspended,” The Athletic’s James Hansen wrote on Wednesday morning. “Kyrgios, 31, provided a sample at June’s Mallorca Championships, which was confirmed to contain a metabolite of cocaine July 17 after testing. The suspension has been in place since August 4, and Kyrgios, 31, has not appealed it, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Wednesday.”

Kyrgios addressed the positive test in a written statement posted to his official Instagram account on Wednesday — what he called a “huge mistake” he is now taking responsibility for.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me,” Kyrgios wrote. “Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself. I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined. I’ve always said that I didn’t choose tennis — tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt helpless and alone … I’m sorry. I’ll do the work and come back better.”

Injuries Brought Career to Crashing Halt

Injuries have brought Kyrgios’ career to a crashing halt in recent years — he lost his opening match in Mallorca — and most notably after a complete surgical reconstruction of his wrist seemed to rob him of the power and unpredictability of his almost-unhittable serve.

Kyrgios is 1 of the few people in tennis history to notch wins against an incredible trio of legendary players — he’s beaten Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

In 2026, Kyrgios has played just 4 matches and didn’t even play in his home Grand Slam event — the Australian Open — after a 1st-round exit in 2025.

Kyrgios Has Lengthy History of Controversy

Kyrgios had been openly critical of fellow tennis players for testing positive for drugs in the past — he called 2-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and 6-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek “disgusting” when they tested positive for clostebol and trimetazidine in 2024.

In the past, ITA suspensions for cocaine have tended to be around 1 year for a 1st offense.

“Nick Kyrgios testing positive for cocaine is worse than what he criticized Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner for,” tennis fan Victor Okechukwu wrote on X on Wednesday. “It’s so disappointing that such a talented player became a show-talker, couldn’t play for months, struggled with injuries, and now his career looks over.”

“Nick Kyrgios is arguably the greatest wasted talent in tennis — what a loss for the sport!” Tennis coach Goran Simic wrote on his official X account.