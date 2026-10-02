Novak Djokovic Sparks Concern Despite Latest China Open Win

Novak Djokovic is still perfect at the China Open. His body, however, is beginning to raise questions two matches into his return to Beijing.

Djokovic required medical attention for the second consecutive match Friday while battling past China’s Yunchaokete Bu 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

The 39-year-old appeared to experience discomfort around his rib area during a grueling match that lasted nearly three hours. A trainer came onto the court to treat Djokovic, adding another physical concern only two days after he also needed a medical timeout during his opening victory over Nuno Borges.

Djokovic nevertheless recovered from a set down to preserve his remarkable unbeaten record in Beijing.

“What a match to be a part of,” Djokovic said afterward.

Djokovic Requires Treatment for Second Straight Match

Djokovic’s return to the China Open after an 11-year absence has now produced two victories — and two visits from the trainer.

He received treatment during Wednesday’s 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Borges, his first match at the tournament since winning the 2015 title.

Friday brought another physical test.

Bu pushed Djokovic from the beginning, taking the opening set and refusing to fade after Djokovic grabbed an early advantage in the second.

Djokovic was unable to consistently impose himself on the Chinese wild card and appeared physically uncomfortable at times. He eventually called for the trainer, who treated the area around his ribs.

The exact nature of the issue was not immediately clear, making it premature to characterize it as a significant injury.

But consecutive medical timeouts will naturally draw attention around a 39-year-old player whose ability to recover between matches has become increasingly important late in his career.

Djokovic still found a way through.

Novak Djokovic Finds Another Gear Late

The second set became the turning point.

After Bu forced a tiebreak, Djokovic suddenly looked like the player who had dominated this tournament throughout his career. He took control of the breaker, winning it 7-2, then quickly broke twice in the deciding set to build a 4-0 lead.

“I had to play very well,” Djokovic said. “I had to serve well in the right moments.”

He also credited Bu for making the afternoon so difficult.

“He was so solid,” Djokovic said. “I struggled to really find holes in his game and was hitting his spots really well with his serve.”

Djokovic ultimately closed out the match on his second match point, extending his China Open record to 31-0.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” Djokovic said. “Packed stadium again for three hours.”

His tennis has been good enough to survive two very different tests in Beijing.

The question entering the quarterfinals is whether his body will cooperate.

Djokovic’s next opponent will present another challenge. He will face either top-seeded Alexander Zverev or China’s Juncheng Shang in the quarterfinals.

Before then, the condition that required treatment Friday may be every bit as important as the matchup waiting across the net.