Novak Djokovic’s Epic Surprise for Wife Jelena Before Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic takes on Arthur Rinderkench in the third round of Wimbledon 2026 on July 3. The 39-year-old superstar looks to be in fine form after taking down China’s Wu Ybing in the opening round 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic continued his dominance against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. The Serbian won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just one hour and 38 minutes. As Djokovic competes at the England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, he has the support of his wife, Jelena Djokovic, and their two kids, Tara and Stefan.

Djokovic told the crowd after his first-round win, “Having my family is a blessing for me here, to be supporting me this late — even though it’s past bedtime and we’ll have to talk about that. I think it’s an exception tonight.”

While the spotlight is typically on the 24-time Grand Slam champion, he made sure his wife was the center of attention before competing at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic Surprised Wife Jelena With a Light Show for Her 40th Birthday

Djokovic went all out to celebrate Jelena’s birthday before heading to London. The tennis star posted a video of the occasion on Instagram and wrote, “40 love. Srećan rodjendan @jelenadjokovicndf ❤️,” which translates to Happy Birthday in Serbian.

Djokovic surprised his better half with a custom drone light show for his wife’s big birthday which included sweet nods to their children.

Jelena shared a grateful message on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Thank you all for the wonderful messages and wishes, here I am reporting a few days late to thank you, it was celebrated like Ivk’s Slava so I didn’t arrive earlier 🤣.

“On my birthday, or some important dates, traditionally, one always needs a very big storm, and the sun. Some would think it’s bad luck, but from my experience, that’s when we all have the best time 🤷🏼 ♀️ Super happy and in love and grateful ❤️.

“Thank you for all the wishes and love, I didn’t have a chance to sit down and reflect as the celebrations kept going for days and I am yet to sleep properly 🤣🤣🤣 Much love to everyone and thank youuuuu.”

Novak Djokovic Describes Wife Jelena as His ‘Rock’

During an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, the 38-year-old made it clear he’s still madly in love with Jelena.

“She’s my rock,” the Olympic gold medalist said. “She’s someone that has seen the worst and the best sides of me. She has seen my evolution. She has challenged me on every level. We have grown together, and we have two beautiful children, and we still keep on growing and evolving.”

“We have challenges as every couple, but we have an amazing base and foundation. When we have challenging times in the relationship, we revert to that… the future that we see is the future that we see together.”

“She’s probably the only one in my life, other than my brothers or my one or two friends, that is able to tell me the things that I maybe don’t want to hear. Challenge my ideas, thoughts, and decisions.

“She has been an incredible partner in this whole journey, professionally, privately, emotionally, romantically, as a parent as well,” he continued. “So I still play at this level because also of the support that she’s giving to our family back home. And I remind myself of that a lot.”