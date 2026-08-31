Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence After Shocking US Open Exit

In a historic Sunday night upset at the US Open, Mariano Navone handed Novak Djokovic — the most decorated men’s player in tennis history — his first opening-round major defeat in 20 years with a 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 2-5, 1-6 victory.

Pushing his body to the absolute limit, the Serbian legend battled a severe case of dehydration that caused him to throw up at least three times. He relied on multiple medical timeouts for backaches, an inhaler and pills just to stay on the court. Refusing to surrender to his compounding ailments, he displayed his legendary grit, battling for four hours and 36 minutes before finally succumbing in a five-set defeat.

After his excruciating loss, Djokovic broke his silence.

“I despised every moment I was on the court,” Djokovic told a small group of reporters after the loss, via Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken.

When asked if he could fix his ongoing ailment, he had a rather blunt answer.

“I don’t know, man. I’m trying.”