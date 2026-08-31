Wild Novak Djokovic Conspiracy Theory Drops After US Open Loss

In a shocking turn of events, Novak Djokovic suffered a first-round loss to Mariano Navone at the US Open on Sunday night.

The four-time winner battled stomach flu, headaches, dehydration and backaches in his 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 2-5, 1-6 loss to the Argentine Navone. Although he bounced back to win the second and third sets, he was a shell of himself in the fourth and fifth, suffering his first opening-round loss at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open. His only other first-round loss at a major came at the 2005 US Open as an 18-year-old teenager.

On the air, the announcers acknowledged that Djokovic threw up at least thrice during the course of the match that lasted four hours and 36 minutes.

Novak Djokovic Sickness: COVID-Related?

Some fans and analysts have floated a conspiracy theory that Djokovic, who infamously refused the COVID-19 vaccine, may be dealing with the after-effects of his decision.

The theory gained steam after Djokovic said before this year’s US Open that he’s been dealing with a multi-year health issue when playing in humid and hot conditions.

“The conditions aren’t the problem. It’s because of a health issue I have. I’ve been dealing with it for many years now. It causes me a lot of problems, especially when there’s a lot of humidity and heat,” Djokovic said before he began his pursuit of a 25th major title and fourth US Open title.

“Unfortunately, at this point, it seems more likely that I won’t be back next year,” he added. “But let’s see what the future holds, I hope I do.”

After Djokovic’s shocking ouster on Sunday, a fan linked the Serbian’s symptoms to Long COVID.

“Djokovic’s alarming collapse in Cincinnati wasn’t a fluke, he is currently struggling and down a set in his US Open first-round match against Mariano Navone. He admits to fighting a “multi-year health issue” that is triggered by heat and humidity, fueling rumors of Long COVID or dysautonomia (risks elevated by being unvaccinated).

“Whether it is post-viral damage or his historic heat intolerance catching up to him at age 39, his body is visibly breaking down under the late-summer hardcourt grind.”

Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open

In previous interviews, Djokovic explained why he chose to never get vaccinated.

“I felt like I didn’t need it,” he said. “I’m healthy, I’m an athlete, I’ve already had COVID, I have protection, and I don’t pose a threat to anyone.

“Why should I get vaccinated?”

“It’s my freedom to choose, and that fundamental right you have as a human being on this planet was taken away from a lot of people,” added Djokovic, who was infamously disallowed from playing the 2022 Australian Open due to his vaccination stance.

Sunday’s loss ends a consistent streak of deep major runs made by Djokovic in recent years. Despite not winning a grand slam since 2024, the Serbian has remained a force on the Tour, reaching the final at this year’s Australian Open, the semifinal at Wimbledon and at least the final four of all for majors last year.

“I despised every moment I was on the court,” Djokovic told a small group of reporters after his loss, via Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken.

“I don’t know, man. I’m trying,” he said when asked if his issues could be resolved.