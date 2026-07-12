Novak Djokovic’s Wife Sends Clear Message Ahead of Wimbledon Final

The 39-year-old Novak Djokovic had every reason to be proud of himself despite his straight-sets loss to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of Wimbledon.

And his wife, Jelena Djokovic, concurs with that sentiment.

Shortly after Novak’s loss to Sinner, Jelena shared a video on Instagram of her sauntering slowly behind her husband and their two children, Stefan and Tara, at the All-England Tennis Club. Along with the video, she shared a heartfelt post in which she promised to “follow” her family through ups and downs — a testament to her devotion.

I follow you @djokernole ❤️❤️❤️ Blagosloveni, zdravi, zajedno, idemo dalje! 💪🙏🏻 Blessed, healthy, together, idemooo! 💪🙏🏻

Moving on From Wimbledon Loss…

Much like his wife, Novak Djokovic was clearly at peace with himself after the loss to Jannik Sinner. Despite pushing his body to the absolute limit over two grueling weeks at SW19, the Serbian knew he had finally been outmatched by a younger, quicker and more athletic opponent. Many analysts felt Djokovic was emotionally and physically spent after his five-set marathon against No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while dealing with an injured calf. As such, Sinner proved too much to handle for the 39-year-old.

“…I always have the highest expectations for myself,” he said after the loss.

“It’s kind of that internal battle of what I’ve been through for 20+ years of my career, what the goals were, the expectations.. and trying to also balance it out and trying to be a bit more humble in that sense.

“I still enjoy the thrill of competition. Maybe I don’t enjoy all the hard weeks leading up to big tournaments, putting myself over and over again through a lot of pain, physically mostly. I’m glad that this tournament the body held pretty well.”

Jannik Sinner Eyes Second Wimbledon Title

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will next face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s men’s final with a chance to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles and his first major of the year.

Many analysts feel that Zverev, fresh off his French Open win, poses a real threat to Sinner after finally capturing his first major title. Even Sinner is entering the contest with an underdog mentality despite being the clear-cut favorite.

“With the [weather] being quite warm, it’s gonna be good for a big server [like Zverev]. He’s definitely a big server,” Sinner said ahead of the match.

“In any case, I try to do my best on Sunday. It feels good again being back in a grand slam final. It’s good for me. I’ll just try to do my best. Whatever happened in the past between me and him, it happened.

“In between, he won a slam in Paris, which gave him a lot of confidence. We can see the level he’s producing here. We all hope for a good match. Then we see how it goes.”