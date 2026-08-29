Roger Federer Announces Career News Before Hall of Fame Ceremony

Legendary tennis star Roger Federer will be officially inducted into the International Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 29.

Federer spent 310 weeks at No. 1, including a record 237 consecutive weeks between 2004 and 2008. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who officially retired four years ago, remains one of the most beloved tennis players in the world.

“There was a lot of talk also about maybe my personality and what I brought to the game overall when I wasn’t on court, which I was a little surprised,” Federer said during an appearance at the US Open earlier this week.

“I thought it was about in the moment, forehands, and backhands and saving break points and victories and all that stuff. But actually, it becomes a little bit, not irrelevant eventually, but it’s about what were you remembered for. How did you behave in the locker rooms or in the corridors or maybe with the media, or with the tournament directors, the ball kids…”

“If I look back, that’s kind of what I’m very happy about: that I went through 25 years on Tour, and actually felt like I made a lot of friends and a lot of people miss me.”

While fans wonder what’s next for the 45-year-old, Federer made it pretty clear what he won’t be doing.

Roger Federer Revealed There’s Likely No Chance He Becomes a Tennis Coach or Commentator

The Swiss star, married to his wife Mirka since 2009, has four children. He knows that taking on a coaching gig would mean a lot of time away from his family.

“To really have an impact as a coach, I feel like you need to put in at least 20 to 25 weeks on the road, and then be on standby whenever matches or Slams don’t go the way you hoped. That’s a big commitment — so let’s be honest, it’s a big maybe,” he said during a press conference before his HOF induction.

“Coaching at the minute, no, just because I’m too busy, and kids need my undivided attention. Plus, I have too many projects. I love my time and my life with my wife, so I don’t want to change that at the minute, but never say never.”

As for providing commentary, “I kind of was into it, thought maybe one day when I was talking in London in my retirement. I feel very comfortable now not commentating, but who knows down the road or maybe I’ll pop in and out of a booth maybe. It’s maybe simpler and just test the waters, but I have no plans there really.”

Federer summed it up in an interview with CNN, “I’m actually really happy going through everyday life at a lower pace.”

Roger Federer Is a Billionaire

The truth is, Federer doesn’t need to work another day in his life. And when he said he has “too many projects” already, he’s telling the truth. He has a lot of very lucrative projects.

Forbes announced the Swiss superstar reached billionaire status last year, a financial feat fewer than 10 athletes have ever accomplished. While he hauled in over $131 million from prize money, his minority stake in On, a Swiss shoe and apparel brand, put him over the nine-figure net worth mark.

He first noticed On after Mirka started wearing their sneakers and reached out to the company to get involved. After helping develop an on-court tennis shoe and apparel, the company went public two years later, making his stake “worth more than $375 million,” Forbes reported.

Federer also has a slew of brand deals as one of the most recognizable faces in tennis. He’s an ambassador for Oliver Peoples, Uniqlo, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Forbes reported, “In 2013, he cofounded management company Team8 alongside his longtime agent, Tony Godsick, and four years later, they created the Laver Cup, an annual team tennis tournament that pits six European men against six players from the rest of the world.”