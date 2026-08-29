Roger Federer Reveals What Surprised Him Most About His Legacy Before Hall of Fame Honor

Roger Federer is preparing to add one of tennis’ highest honors to a career filled with championships, records and memorable moments.

The 20-time major singles champion will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Newport, Rhode Island. Federer will enter the Hall of Fame alongside former professional player and longtime sports broadcaster Mary Carillo.

The ceremony comes just days after Federer returned to the U.S. Open for an exhibition appearance, giving fans another chance to see the retired star on court before his induction.

As the milestone approaches, Federer has also been reflecting on what he remembers most about his time on tour — and what he has learned about his legacy since retiring.

Roger Federer Reflects on What He Misses Before Hall of Fame Induction

Federer retired in 2022 after a career that made him one of the sport’s most successful players.

Speaking ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, Federer told The Associated Press that his memories extend well beyond championships and individual matches.

“I think when you retire, I think I said it before, that there was a lot of talk also about maybe my personality and what I brought to the game overall when I wasn’t on court, which I was a little surprised,” Federer said. “I thought it was about, in the moment, forehands and backhands and saving break points and victories and all that stuff.

“But actually it becomes a little bit, not irrelevant eventually, but it’s about what were you remembered for, how did you behave in the locker rooms or in the corridors or maybe with the media, or with the tournament directors, the ball kids.”

Federer spent roughly 25 years on tour and built relationships with players, tournament organizers and fans around the world.

“For me, if I look back, that’s kind of what I’m very happy about, that I went through 25 years on tour, and actually felt like I made a lot of friends and a lot of people miss me,” Federer said. “Same with fans. They come up to me and say, ‘What a shame you’re not playing anymore.’

“Then I get a flashback saying it was an amazing time, and I say it every time. I loved it, and it’s a shame I can’t be on the tour anymore. But it was a great, great time and I miss it dearly.”

Federer’s Tennis Career Produced 20 Major Titles and Historic Records

Federer became the first man in tennis history to win 20 major singles championships.

His major-title total includes eight Wimbledon championships, six Australian Open titles, five U.S. Open titles and one French Open championship.

Federer won Wimbledon in 2003 at just 21. He eventually won 103 ATP singles titles and spent 310 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player. His dominance was particularly evident at the U.S. Open, where he won five consecutive championships from 2004 through 2008.

Between 2004 and 2006, Federer compiled a 247-15 match record. He also reached 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals from 2005 through 2007 and won eight.

Federer finished his career with 1,251 match victories. His achievements came during an era that also included Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, forming a rivalry among three of the most accomplished men’s players in tennis history.

Roger Federer Returned to the U.S. Open Ahead of Newport Ceremony

Federer’s induction follows another high-profile appearance in the United States.

He returned to the U.S. Open this week for an exhibition event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking his first time playing at Flushing Meadows since 2019.

The appearance brought Federer back to the site of some of his greatest career achievements. He won all five of his U.S. Open championships there and became one of the tournament’s most recognizable stars.

Andre Agassi, whom Federer defeated in the 2005 U.S. Open final, praised his former opponent in a video shown before Federer took the court.

“He’s the best I’ve ever played against,” Agassi said.

His Hall of Fame weekend will also bring him to Newport for the first time. The International Tennis Hall of Fame will hold the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 29. Tennis Channel will carry the ceremony in the United States.

Carillo will be included in the Contributor Category, while Federer will enter in the Player Category.