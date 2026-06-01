Serena Williams Announces Stunning Return to Professional Tennis

Serena Williams is officially returning to professional tennis.

Nearly four years after stepping away from the sport following the 2022 U.S. Open, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion announced that her retirement is over and that she plans to compete again.

Williams revealed the news in a new Nike advertisement, sending shockwaves through the sports world.

The announcement comes after months of speculation surrounding her future and reports linking her to an upcoming doubles appearance at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

Serena Williams Confirms Comeback in New Nike Ad

The 44-year-old tennis icon used a Nike campaign to officially announce the news.

In the advertisement, Williams is shown back on the tennis court while her phone is flooded with calls and text messages.

As she reaches for her phone, the words, “Guess everybody heard the news,” appear on the screen.

Williams then delivers the ad’s final line.

“I gotta change my number.”

The commercial immediately fueled excitement among tennis fans who have spent years wondering whether the sport’s biggest star would ever return to competition.

Williams stepped away from professional tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, but she never completely ruled out returning to the sport.

In the years that followed, she occasionally left the door open to a comeback, often claiming she was retired “for now.”

Williams Previously Denied Comeback Rumors

The announcement follows months of growing speculation about Williams’ future.

Earlier this year, reports suggested she could participate in doubles competition at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

The rumors gained additional momentum after Williams re-entered the anti-doping program, a requirement for active professional players.

At the time, however, Williams publicly downplayed the speculation.

“Omg yall I’m NOT coming back,” Williams wrote on X. “This wildfire is crazy-”

Her latest announcement appears to have settled the question once and for all.

Serena Williams’ Return Could Set Up Wimbledon Comeback

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Williams has not competed since her emotional farewell at the 2022 U.S. Open. At the time, the tennis icon avoided using the word “retirement,” instead saying she was “evolving” away from the sport.

Now, nearly four years later, her return has drawn excitement from some of the biggest names in tennis.

“Serena brought the game to another level and it is incredible for the sport that she’s pushing the boundaries and coming back,” tennis legend Martina Navratilova said, via Yahoo Sports.

Navratilova, who previously held the distinction of being the oldest former world No. 1 player to launch a comeback after retirement at 43 years and 10 months, added that many younger players have never had the opportunity to face Williams.

“To many of the younger players, they never had the opportunity to play her; some may have never watched her on television so this will be a new and exciting experience,” Navratilova said.

Williams took a significant step toward returning earlier this year when she became eligible to compete after re-registering for tennis’ mandatory anti-doping program, a requirement for any player planning a comeback.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also welcomed the news.

“It will bring people to watch tennis,” Osaka said Thursday. “I’m going to be tuned into the first match, for sure. I think a lot of people are. Everyone knows Serena and Venus were my role models growing up, so it’s going to be cool to see her on the grounds again.”

With Williams expected to return during the grass-court season, attention has already shifted to Wimbledon, which begins on June 28. The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion has enjoyed some of the greatest moments of her career at the All England Club, making the tournament a natural focal point as speculation about her comeback plans continues to grow.