Taylor Fritz’s New Girlfriend Gets Strong 3-Word Message Amid US Open

In his pursuit of becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam title in over two decades at the US Open, World No. 10 Taylor Fritz has found a fresh source of support in his new girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

And Olivia has quickly been accepted into the tennis WAG community. In the lead-up to the final major of the year, Olivia received a warm three-word message from Tommy Paul’s wife, Paige Lorenze (now Paige Paul), on Instagram.

“Hi delicious cupcake,” Paige wrote in response to Olivia’s IG post seen below.

The message essentially confirmed Olivia and Fritz are an item. A close friend of Paul, Fritz served as a groomsman at the fellow American star’s wedding earlier this year.

Taylor Fritz Enters New Relationship

Olivia wasn’t in Fritz’s box for his first-round win against Darwin Blanch on Tuesday, but she has been seen everywhere with him around New York. The New York Post’s Grant Young provided additional details on their blossoming romance.

“Fritz is rumored to be dating influencer and model, Olivia Jade Giannulli. These two were seen walking around New York City together last week, seeming to confirm their romance just a few months Fritz broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

“…Olivia Jade lives in New York City, which is a reason why fans expected to see her supporting Fritz on Tuesday. Then again, this is just the first match of Fritz’s U.S. Open run, and he’s expected to play deep into the tournament,” added Young.

In April, Fritz ended his relationship with longtime girlfriend Morgan Riddle, whom he dated for six years. However, their breakup was a peaceful and amical one, per reports.

Taylor Fritz Eyes US Open Title

Fritz will face Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, looking to repeat his victory from their only previous encounter in the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals earlier this year.

Many analysts believe this year presents Fritz with a golden opportunity to capture his first major title. The draw has opened up significantly following the early exits of Novak Djokovic, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar, along with the withdrawal of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Furthermore, while Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the third round, he is fresh off a four-month injury layoff and may not be physically prepared to survive a grueling two-week marathon.

Even Fritz, who finished as the runner-up to Sinner at Flushing Meadows in 2024, knows this wide-open draw represents his absolute best shot at securing a major breakthrough.

“It’s super important for me,” Fritz said of winning a major title after his first-round win over Darwin Blanch on Tuesday.

“I’d be pretty disappointed, in the end of it, if I wasn’t able to achieve that. In my life, any time I have set a big goal for myself, I’ve always done it. It would be really tough for me to not,” he added.