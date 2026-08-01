Taylor Fritz Shares ‘Disappointed’ Wedding Story at DC Open

Taylor Fritz takes on Brandon Nakashima in the semifinal of the 2026 Mubadala D.C. Open on August 1.

Fritz, who’s been dealing with knee tendonitis over the past few months, overcame what he described as “sharp pain” in his right knee while taking down Alex Michelsen 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinal. After calling a physio break, however, the pain thankfully went away.

The 28-year-old isn’t worried about his knee heading into the semis. “I think it’s totally fine,” he told reporters. “Just happy to get through.”

Fans will not see Morgan Riddle at the Rock Creek Tennis Center this year as Fritz and his ex-girlfriend parted ways after nearly six years together in April.

When Fritz attended fellow U.S. tennis star Tommy Paul’s wedding to Paige Lorenze in Long Island, New York earlier this month, he brought along another influencer as his date, Olivia Jade. While Fritz didn’t shed light on his possible new romance, he did open up about his viral social media post from the nuptials.

Taylor Fritz Joked About Looking ‘Forlorn’ at Tommy Paul’s Wedding

Fritz served as one of the groomsmen when Paul married Lorenze at Old Westbury Gardens on July 14. While photos from the gorgeous outdoor wedding filled social media, Fritz’s post went viral.

He shared a video that read, “Me at bro’s wedding wearing the most attractive suit to show him what he lost.”

Fritz captioned the post, “It could’ve been me.” Paul responded, “Sheeeshhh why not both.” Even the Tennis Channel commented, “😢🫶.”

After the post racked up over 200,000 likes, the tennis star was asked about the post at the D.C. Open. The Tennis Channel reporter remarked that he looked “forlorn… as if he’s been overlooked.”

Fritz responded, “Yeah, I’m trying to look disappointed.”

“He chose his wife over his bros, I don’t know,” he explained with a laugh. “Not gonna lie, I completely ripped this. I saw someone do this and thought it was really funny. I saved it months in advance and was like I’m totally do this at Tommy’s wedding.”

Taylor Fritz Bringing Olivia Jade to Tommy Paul’s Wedding Turned Heads After His Breakup With Morgan Riddle

Shortly after Fritz and Riddle went public with their breakup, he was spotted with Jade at the exclusive The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood in May. However, sources told TMZ at the time that Fritz and Jade are “NOT dating ” and that he’s “not even looking to get into another relationship due to his recent split” from Riddle.

However, after Fritz brought Jade to Paul’s wedding, per DeuxMoi, their relationship status remains unclear. Jade was previously in a longterm relationship with actor Jacob Elordi, but they split in January. Elordi is now dating model Kendall Jenner.

As for Riddle, the exes remain on “good terms” Riddle told Elle, and Fritz still follows the influencer on social media.