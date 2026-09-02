Taylor Fritz-Sydney Sweeney Rumor Drops After US Open First Round Win

Taylor Fritz breezed into the second round of the US Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow American Darwin Blanch on Tuesday.

However, ahead of his home major, Fritz found his tennis overshadowed by dating rumors following his widely reported breakup with longtime girlfriend Morgan Riddle. One specific rumor linked Fritz to Sydney Sweeney after the World No. 10 star admitted to having a huge crush on the Hollywood actress.

According to the New York Post, Fritz shot his shot at Sweeney while golfing with influencers Nick Nayersina, David Dobrik and Josh Richards in a YouTube video posted on July 23. In the video, Fritz named Sydney Sweeney as his celebrity crush, and even admitted to having the actress on his mind while teeing up on the golf course.

Taylor Fritz Shoots His Shot at Sydney Sweeny

“The three others asked whether he was being serious, to which Fritz nodded his head,” wrote New York Post’s Grant Young while describing the video.

“Richards then noted that, “That’s in the realm!” which is a way of indicating that Sweeney was attainable for Fritz.

“A few moments later, Fritz was seen slamming a ball down the fairway. Afterwards, he turned to the camera and said, “We’re talking about Sydney Sweeney, got me all f****** tee’d up!”

For what it’s worth, the video was posted shortly after Fritz and Riddle broke up.

Since splitting with Morgan Riddle, Fritz has been linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli. Per multiple reports, Fritz and Olivia were seen walking around the Big Apple last week, seemingly confirming their new romance.

Taylor Fritz Targets US Open Win

Taylor Fritz, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the finals of the 2024 US Open, is trying to become the first American man to win a grand slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

The 28-year-old may never have a better opportunity than this year. While Sinner withdrew from the event with a knee injury, other top seeds such as Arthur Fils and Novak Djokovic suffered shocking first-round losses this week. Furthermore, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is returning from a lengthy injury layoff and may not be physically ready to survive the two-week US Open gauntlet. As such, Fritz may have a great chance to clinch his maiden major and end the 23-year American drought.

Even Fritz realizes that it may be a now or never situation.

“It’s super important for me,” Fritz said of winning a major title after his first-round win over Blanch on Tuesday.

“I’d be pretty disappointed, in the end of it, if I wasn’t able to achieve that. In my life, any time I have set a big goal for myself, I’ve always done it. It would be really tough for me to not.”