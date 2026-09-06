Tommy Paul’s Wife Turns Heads Before Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match

Tommy Paul aims to snap a five-match losing streak against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday. In the meantime, the World No. 19 American is evidently distracted by his wife’s glamorous ways.

Earlier this week, Paul’s wife, influencer Paige Lorenze (now Paige Paul), turned heads by sharing a few photos of herself at the US Open. In one of the posts, she was seen looking ravishing in a white cropped blouse and a high-waisted navy skirt. Paige wore the outfit during her husband’s five-set thriller against Alexander Bublik on Friday.

New York Post’s Grant Young detailed Paul’s reaction to her wife’s IG post.

“It didn’t take Tommy Paul long to comment, as he simply wrote, “Woah” in the Instagram post’s comments a few minutes after it was posted.

“Tommy and Paige Paul have been together since 2022, and Paige has spent the past four years becoming one of the most prominent and popular tennis WAGs in the sport.”

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 6–2, having won their last five meetings. That streak includes a fourth-round victory at this year’s Australian Open, a quarterfinal win at last year’s Roland Garros and consecutive wins at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics in 2024. Paul has not beaten the Spaniard since the 2023 Cincinnati Masters.

The recent record against Alcaraz has not left Paul feeling less motivated to win.

“It’s crazy to be playing against Carlos again. I’d say he’s the player I’ve faced the most times on the entire tour. We’ve had some great battles, but he’s also given me a few beatings,” Paul said ahead of the clash, via Tennis365.

“Both he and [Jannik] Sinner are the dominant players and the ultimate test for everyone else,” the American continued. “I’m going to give it my all; I want to play my best tennis because I know I’ll need it to beat him. I refuse to step onto the court thinking I can’t beat any opponent.

Tommy Paul Looks to Make History

Entering the Round of 16, Paul is among five American men trying to end the country’s 23-year Grand Slam drought. Besides him, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien are still alive in the final major of the year.

“I always go out there with the mindset that I have what it takes to win,” Paul declared.

“I expect we’ll play in Arthur Ashe Stadium , and maybe it will be a night session. I know people love him in New York, but I hope they’ll cheer me on.”

All that said, Paul enters as the heavy underdog against an in-form Alcaraz, who dropped just one set through his first rounds. Remarkably, the reigning champion has caught fire after returning a four-month injury layoff. After his third-round win against Wu Yibing, Alcaraz admitted he has surprised himself by regaining form this quickly.

“I am feeling better and better after every match,” he stressed.

“It feels like I have been competing the whole time. So it surprised me the way that I’m feeling and the way that I’m recovering after every match.

“I’m just really happy about how I’m able to perform at my best after every match. Doesn’t matter if I’m playing four or three sets. So I’m just really happy about it.”