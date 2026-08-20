Tommy Paul, Wife Paige Scrap Honeymoon Before Cincinnati Open

While Tommy Paul won big off the court this summer, tying the knot with model and influencer Paige Lorenze on July 14, he’s been struggling on the court.

After the wedding, Paul lost in straight sets in the Round of 32 at the Washington Open and again at the Canadian Open. The 29-year-old also made an early exit at Wimbledon before the wedding, losing in the third round.

However, Paul is on a tear at the Cincinnati Open. Through multiple rain delays, he fought back to defeat German superstar Alexander Zverev, the top seed in the tournament, 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4. When asked how he turned things around, the American star wasn’t sure.

“I was just going after the ball a little bit more, going after the second [serve] a little bit more,” Paul said during his on-court interview. “And I’m having fun out here, having fun.”

Next up, Paul (No. 18) takes on Flavio Cobolli (No. 7) in the quarterfinals on August 20. Cheering Paul on in Ohio, his No. 1 fan, Paige. She posted a video of Paul on her Instagram Stories after his win over Zverev and wrote, “he’s somehow even more delicious and cute in person btw.”

Tommy Paul and His Wife Paige Delayed Their Real Honeymoon So He Could Focus on Tennis

Photos of the Pauls’ gorgeous wedding at Old Westbury Gardens in Long Island, New York, were featured in Vogue. While fans expected the Dairy Boy founder and tennis star to go on a luxurious honeymoon, they settled on a trip to Nantucket — where Paul’s fitness coach, Franco Herrero, joined them, he told the Cincinnati Open.

“She knew I would be waking up early and getting the work in and she could sleep in and I’d be back by the time she wakes up,” Paul revealed. “We were definitely still getting that work in. But at the same time, we were having a good time. We’ll definitely have a second half to the honeymoon without my trainer.”

Paige first connected with Paul after exchanging Instagram messages following the 2022 US Open. He proposed last summer in Nantucket.

“She knew that these tournaments — Cincinnati, especially the US Open, are like the most important tournaments for Americans and tournaments that I really want to do well at. She was understanding.”

Tommy Paul ‘Couldn’t Hold Back’ His Emotions When Paige Paul Walked Down the Aisle

Paul reflected on his wedding day amid his run at the Cincinnati Open. “I couldn’t hold back my emotions,” he said. “I didn’t think I was gonna cry. I was standing up there and my whole legs were just tweaking out.

“But the day was amazing. Paige walking down the aisle — that’s something that I’ll never forget.” He loved “the amazing venue” that Paige picked out. His best man, Reilly Opelka, gave a “phenomenal speech,” he gushed.

“I really let it rip that night,” Paul said of the reception. “Frances [Tiafoe] took his shirt off way too early in the night, but he got away with it. I think everyone had a pretty great time on the dance floor.”