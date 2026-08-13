Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Reveals Bold First Move on Ben Shelton

Trinity Rodman did not need an elaborate pickup line to capture Ben Shelton’s attention. The NWSL star needed only two words and one emoji.

Rodman, the daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, revealed that she made the first move on Shelton during an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast released Thursday.

The Washington Spirit and U.S. women’s national team forward contacted the American tennis star through social media with a message that was short, direct and apparently effective.

“I said, ‘You’re sick,’” Rodman told Kelce before reluctantly admitting that she added a fire emoji.

Rodman laughed at her own approach but proudly pointed to the result. Shelton responded within an hour — and possibly as quickly as 10 minutes.

“It worked,” Rodman said. “He responded within 10 minutes, so I win.”

Ben Shelton Matched Trinity Rodman’s Energy

Shelton did not leave Rodman to carry the awkwardness alone.

“Yeah, you were sick at the Olympics, too,” Shelton replied, according to Rodman.

“He matched the cringe situation,” she said.

Rodman helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring three goals during the tournament. Shelton has emerged as one of the leading American men’s tennis players, reaching the 2023 U.S. Open semifinals and 2025 Australian Open semifinals.

He is now attempting to defend his biggest title.

Shelton advanced to the 2026 National Bank Open final with a 6-2, 6-3 semifinal victory over fellow American Learner Tien. He will face Brandon Nakashima in an all-American championship match in Montreal.

Shelton has won all five previous meetings with Nakashima, including one during his run to the 2025 National Bank Open title. Their meeting will be the first all-American ATP Masters 1000 final since Andy Roddick defeated Mardy Fish in Cincinnati in 2003.

Trinity Rodman Recalls Risky First Meeting

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Rodman and Shelton’s initial direct-message exchange quickly became more serious. She said they met in person one or two weeks later after Shelton flew out to spend an entire weekend with her.

“I fully committed to this guy that I didn’t even meet yet for him to stay at my house the entire weekend,” Rodman said, calling the decision “insane” in hindsight.

The nerves arrived while she waited for Shelton to travel from the airport to her home. Rodman called her mother and sister on FaceTime while wondering how she should act when he arrived.

Her solution was to pretend she was busy breaking down delivery boxes.

When Shelton knocked, Rodman opened the door, gave him a brief hug and returned to the boxes as if his arrival were no big deal. Shelton joined her and began helping.

“He showed his green flags,” Rodman said.

Trinity Rodman Explains Their Athlete-to-Athlete Bond

Rodman and Shelton made their relationship public in March 2025 when Shelton included a photo of Rodman kissing his cheek in an Instagram carousel. Rodman responded beneath the post, “Shooters shoot I guess,” a comment that carries more meaning following her revelation.

Their relationship has since unfolded around the demands of two professional sports careers. Rodman said she has learned tennis by asking questions while sitting with Shelton’s father and coach, Bryan Shelton. Ben has become similarly invested in soccer, although his postgame opinions can be a “blessing and a curse.”

Rodman said seeing Shelton at her matches remains “the best feeling in the world.”

“I don’t look at him and I’m like, ‘He’s an athlete,’” Rodman said. “I look at him like, ‘That’s my rock.’”

Their schedules may be complicated, but the relationship began simply enough: Rodman saw Shelton, liked what she saw and took her shot.

Two words and a fire emoji later, it landed.