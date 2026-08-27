US Open Men’s Draw 2026: Top Matches, Schedule and How to Watch

Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open title defense begins with an opponent who has beaten him before. Novak Djokovic could face a fellow former champion in the second round. Alexander Zverev heads the bracket with an opportunity to turn his top seeding into another major title.

Thursday’s official 2026 US Open men’s draw delivered immediate tests for several contenders, with Alcaraz and Djokovic placed in the same half. Their potential semifinal is an attraction, but the opening assignments offer plenty of reasons to watch before the tournament reaches its second week.

Singles competition begins Sunday, Aug. 30, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13.

US Open Men’s First-Round Matches to Watch

Alcaraz opens against Roman Safiullin in his first singles match since April. A right wrist injury forced the defending champion to miss the French Open and Wimbledon, making his readiness an immediate storyline.

Safiullin upset Alcaraz at the 2023 Paris Masters before the Spaniard won their next meeting at the Paris Olympics. That history gives the opener substance beyond the difference in their rankings.

For Alcaraz, finding his range quickly will matter. Safiullin’s ability to take the ball early can rush opponents, an uncomfortable proposition for someone rebuilding competitive rhythm after an extended absence.

Player First-round opponent No. 1 Alexander Zverev Lorenzo Sonego No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz Roman Safiullin No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime Rinky Hijikata No. 4 Novak Djokovic Mariano Navone No. 8 Ben Shelton Tallon Griekspoor No. 10 Arthur Fils Stefanos Tsitsipas No. 23 Andrey Rublev Marin Cilic Stan Wawrinka Matteo Berrettini

The opening assignments were revealed Thursday.

Wawrinka-Berrettini stands out as another opening-round attraction. Wawrinka, the 2016 champion, faces an opponent whose serve and forehand can keep rallies short. The winner would meet Djokovic if the fourth seed advances past Navone.

Fils-Tsitsipas offers a different test. Fils arrives after winning Cincinnati, while Tsitsipas brings experience from two Grand Slam finals. Rublev-Cilic adds another matchup between an established seed and a former New York champion.

Several bracket positions remain designated for qualifiers or lucky losers. Those assignments will be settled as qualifying concludes and the remaining places are filled.

Favorites, Opening-Round Schedule and How to Watch

Zverev enters as the top seed following Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal with a knee injury. This year’s French Open champion begins against Sonego, whose aggressive game makes the opening assignment worth watching

Alcaraz has championship credentials but questions surround his match sharpness. Djokovic brings four US Open titles and continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles championship. His section also includes former champion Daniil Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime anchors the other quarter in Zverev’s half, while Shelton’s placement in Alcaraz’s quarter gives American fans a possible late-round showdown to anticipate.

Those possibilities remain conditional. In best-of-five-set tennis, an unnecessarily long opener can leave consequences that extend well beyond the first round.

Date Day session begins Night session begins Sunday, Aug. 30 11 a.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 31 11 a.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 1 11 a.m. ET 7 p.m. ET

These are session times, not individual match assignments. Specific player dates, courts and start times were not verified at publication.

U.S. coverage airs across ESPN, ESPN2 and selected ABC broadcasts, with Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes. ESPN Unlimited subscribers can stream every court through the ESPN app. ABC’s opening-day coverage begins at noon ET. The men’s final airs Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes.