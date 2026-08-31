Why is U.S. Open Tennis Delayed Again Today? When Will Matches Start?

Rain returned to the US Open on Monday, halting play on the uncovered courts as Day 2 neared the end of its afternoon session at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Players were still competing when the skies opened, and only some courts stopped at first, according to tennis analytics account edgeAI, which flagged the delay at roughly 5:07 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s storms already pushed seven outer-court matches onto Monday’s board. A second straight round of rain now raises new confusion about how much outdoor tennis fits in before dark, with the tournament’s covered stadiums the only guaranteed refuge.

The National Weather Service is not promising a dry night. Flushing’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers likely with a possible thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a low near 70 degrees and a 70 percent chance of precipitation, according to the agency’s Flushing Meadows forecast.

A separate outlook for the park grounds described the same humid, showery stretch continuing past midnight with lows holding around 70, according to WillyWeather‘s overnight forecast for the park.

“Rain delay at the US Open. Players still on court for now,” edgeAI posted. “Only some courts stopped at the moment.”

“Today’s US Open matches played under a closed roof and not affected by the rain,” edgeAI added.

Ben Shelton vs Tallon Griekspoor and Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Zakharova continued in Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Katie Volynets vs Linda Noskova, Iga Swiatek vs Xiyu Wang, and Martin Damm vs Frances Tiafoe kept playing in the Louis Armstrong venue.

How the Storms Are Sparing the Night Session Favorites

Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium can close their roofs, and neither has stopped for weather. Ashe’s roof went up in 2016, Armstrong’s during a 2018 stadium rebuild, and the pair have made outright washouts on the main courts increasingly rare. Ben Shelton opens Ashe’s night session against Tallon Griekspoor, followed by Naomi Osaka facing Anastasia Zakharova. Armstrong sends out Katie Volynets against Linda Nosková, then Iga Świątek versus Xiyu Wang, then Martin Damm opposite Frances Tiafoe, the same tracking account reported.

That gap between covered and uncovered tennis matters most for the outer-court grinders still stuck mid-delay, not the sport’s biggest names. None of Monday’s stoppages have touched a top seed. The rain has landed instead on depth-of-draw matchups like Berrettini-Wawrinka and Stephens-Tauson.

Whether outdoor play resumes Monday night or slides into Tuesday depends on how long the storms linger over Queens. Rain chances hold near 70 percent past 5 a.m., leaving the tournament bracing for another late call.

Which US Open Matches Are Waiting on the Rain

The draw is still adjusting to a shakeup that had nothing to do with weather. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew before the tournament with a knee injury, pushing Alexander Zverev into the top seed, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returned from a four-month layoff for a wrist problem, according to an earlier report on Sunday’s delay. Neither man has been touched by the rain.

The delay hit a loaded slate. Matteo Berrettini against Stan Wawrinka, Luciano Darderi versus Harry Wendelken, Martin Landaluce facing Jacob Fearnley, Dalibor Svrcina opposite Valentin Royer, Yannick Hanfmann taking on Alejandro Tabilo and Alexander Blockx against Tomás Barrios Vera all went dark. Sloane Stephens versus Clara Tauson, Anouk Koevermans against Caty McNally, Nadia Podoroska facing Simona Waltert and Julia Grabher opposite Sorana Cîrstea were among the women’s matches caught in the stoppage, according to the tournament’s official live scoring and schedule page.

Landaluce and Fearnley have now been rained on twice. Their match was among the casualties of Sunday night’s washout, which also swept up Thiago Tirante against Adrian Mannarino, Aleksandar Vukic versus Rei Sakamoto, Sebastian Gorzny facing Raphael Collignon, Alex Michelsen opposite Federico Cinà, Emma Navarro against Loïs Boisson and Kimberly Birrell versus Petra Marčinko, according to the ATP Tour’s recap of the delay. Several of those matches wrapped Monday before the newest system arrived, but Landaluce-Fearnley landed back on the suspended list.