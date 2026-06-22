Ex-Wimbledon Champion Hit With Harsh 4-Year Ban Amid Doping Allegations

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Monday that the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been suspended for four years for refusing an anti-doping test.

The 26-year-old Czech star reportedly did not submit a sample even after being notified by a doping control officer on the night of December 3, 2025. Per the ITIA’s statement, an independent tribunal concluded that there was “no compelling justification” for Vondrousova not to comply with AITA and WTA’s anti-doping policies.

“We understand that the testing process is uncomfortable, and acknowledge that it is an additional burden for players whose jobs already come with a high level of pressure and scrutiny, but it is essential to protect fair competition,” ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said while announcing Vondrousova’s four-year ban.

“Unpredictable testing is an essential tool to protect clean sport,” continued. “The independent tribunal ultimately supported that principle. This case is an important reminder that players can be tested at any time, in any place, and that refusal comes with significant risk.”

Marketa Vondrousova: What Happens Next?

The four-year suspension will prevent Vondrousova from competing or coaching in any events organized by the ITF, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams or any national association — including the Czech Tennis Association — until 21 June, 2030.

According to the ITIA, Vondrousova, a former World No. 6, claimed during her hearing that “stress and poor mental health affected her decision making” and that she felt threats to her “safety” during her time as a full-time participant on the WTA tour.

“The tribunal considered this in their decision, as well as testimony from the doping control officer who attempted to conduct the test, and concluded that the evidence offered ‘no compelling justification’ for the test refusal.”

Vondrousova now has the right to appeal her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as well as to ITIA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Ex-Wimbledon Champion Banned

“Unpredictable testing is an essential tool to protect clean sport,” ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse added, explaining why no exceptions were made for Vondrousova.

“The independent tribunal ultimately supported that principle. This case is an important reminder that players can be tested at any time, in any place, and that refusal comes with significant risk.”

Back in April, Vondrousova said via an Instagram post that she felt at “breaking point after months of physical and mental stress” when she refused a visit from an anti-doping officer to her home in Prague, Czech Republic.

“The recent doping control incident happened because I reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress,” Vondrousova wrote, via the BBC.

“When someone rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol – I reacted as a person who felt scared.

“In that moment, it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything.”

The 2023 Wimbledon champion added that “experts confirmed” she had “suffered an acute stress reaction and generalised anxiety disorder,” while trying to justify her decision to skip a mandatory anti-doping test last December.