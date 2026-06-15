French Open Champion Alexander Zverev Takes Apparent Shot at Alcaraz, Sinner

New French Open champion Alexander Zverev is drawing attention after comments about superyachts and Ferraris were widely interpreted as a shot at the lavish lifestyles of rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Zverev never mentioned either player by name, but the timing and specifics of his remarks quickly fueled debate across the tennis world and social media.

The comments came in a German-edition Esquire interview published around June 14–15, in which Zverev stated that a superyacht and 20 Ferraris don’t do much for him, remarks widely interpreted as a reference to the recent purchases of Alcaraz and Sinner.

Zverev’s Comments on Alcaraz, Sinner

“Off the court, I am a very calm person. I want my life to be as simple as possible. The only things that matter to me are the well-being of my loved ones: my family, my daughter Sophia, my dogs. We just want to spend quality time together, without worries. That’s my foundation. I don’t need perfection in my daily life, nor do I define myself by status symbols. I’m not one to have a superyacht or twenty Ferraris. True happiness for me is much simpler: playing a round of golf in the afternoon and then coming home to my dogs. That gives me much more than any material luxury,” Zverev said, as quoted by Puntodebreak.com‘s Andrés Tomás Rico.

Alcaraz recently acquired a yacht valued at approximately $10.5 million. Sinner added to his Ferrari collection, purchasing a model worth more than $1 million after a previous Wimbledon victory, according to Puntodebreak.com.

Observers noted that Zverev owns a Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut hypercar valued at more than $4 million.

Zverev won his first major June 7 at Roland Garros, outlasting Flavio Cobolli in five sets after four previous Grand Slam final defeats, according to ATP Tour. He turned 29 in April and sits at world No. 3. His parents — Alexander Zverev Sr. and Irina Zvereva — competed as Soviet players before emigrating to Hamburg, where his father remains his head coach and his mother is credited with developing his one-handed backhand.

Zverev Eyes Wimbledon Title After Terra Wortmann Prep

Four days after the French Open final, Zverev began preparing for the grass courts of Wimbledon.

“I’m extremely happy and extremely proud of what we have done in Paris, but of course we are already back in a new tournament,” he told ATP Media.

He enters as top seed at the Terra Wortmann Open, an ATP 500 grass-court event running June 15–21 at the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany. The field includes Félix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, defending champion Alexander Bublik, Taylor Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev. Zverev opens against Czech player Vit Kopriva.

At Wimbledon, Zverev has never advanced past the fourth round and has never won an ATP title on grass anywhere. Movement and footwork on the surface remain acknowledged weak points.

Boris Becker, the three-time Wimbledon champion and fellow German, sees it differently.

“Is he suddenly the favorite at Wimbledon? For me, yes. Alcaraz is injured, and as for Sinner, no one knows how or when he will return. [Zverev] has the perfect serve for grass court tennis; with that serve, you’re already in the semifinals,” Becker told Eurosport, according to Puntodebreak.com‘s Pedro de Pablos.

Alcaraz is sidelined for the grass season. Sinner’s Wimbledon fitness remains an open question. Zverev arrives at the All England Club as a first-time Grand Slam champion with momentum no previous grass swing has provided.