NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Star Urges Fans Not to March for Him

Things are heating up between the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has made it clear he wants out of there. He might want out of Houston, but fans are wanting their starting QB him to stay.

In hopes of making the Texans star stick around longer, fans have planned to march on MLK Day.

Tomorrow at 11 am we are going to meet @eatleftys to start the rally (not protest) than we will walk down Kirby to the bull at NRG This is a peaceful rally, please wear masks! Thank you everybody who has supported this! See you at 11 am! #IStandWith4 (updated flyer) pic.twitter.com/cQbRHwGnf3 — Just Some Dude (@HoustonFBpodguy) January 18, 2021

News travels fast and Watson is asking that fans do not march on his behalf.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,” Watson tweeted. “Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection.”

I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

Watson “Just Wants Out” of Houston

Watson “just wants out,” a source close to Watson reportedly told SI.com.

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Things seemed to go downhill once head coach Bill O’Brien was dismissed from the team.

But, what really started this trade rumor saga was when Watson found that Cal McNair, who had promised to let Watson give his input on the new GM and head coach hirings, hired Nick Caserio as the general manager without consulting QB1.

Next, Watson wanted the Texans to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, but they didn’t. At least, not right away.

The Texans are set to interview Bienemy on Monday, but it may now be out of pity for Watson in midst of this uproar. Bienemy still has yet to receive an offer but Houston may be way too late to the party as Watson doesn’t seem to have any desire to stick around at all anymore.

Watson Makes It Clear He Wants Out

Watson isn’t hiding the fact he wants out. He’s been posting hints on social media for the past two weeks.

He posted himself repping an Atlanta Falcons jacket on Instagram and granted he’s from Atlanta, but when a player starts repping other NFL teams other than their own, it’s not normally the best sign.

Deshaun Watson posting on IG in a Falcons jacket 👀 pic.twitter.com/bQ3x33h1fW — Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) January 16, 2021

A Niners Instagram fan page posted a picture of Watson repping a Joe Montana 49ers jersey and the Houston star went out of his way to reply, “Dope pic!”

Do you know how many notifications these star athletes receive on social media every second or every day!? So, it’s awesome and intriguing that he singled out this picture to comment on.

Deshaun Watson comments on #49ers IG page of him wearing a @JoeMontana jersey 👀 Follow the smoke 💨 pic.twitter.com/jfPTw3aPdZ — 𝓣𝓱𝓮𝓢𝓕𝓝𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓼 (@TheSFNiners) January 15, 2021

This one was the clearest though. Watson tweeted, “I was on two then I took it to 10.”

I was on 2 then I took it to 10 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

This tweet stems from NFL inside Adam Schefter, who confirmed from another source how angry Watson really is.

Also worth noting: One source said this week that, after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last off-season, Deshaun Watson’s anger level was “a 2….This time, it’s a 10.” https://t.co/CsqZYbe3OK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

Even his teammate and star receiver Andre Johnson completely understands and encouraged Watson to stand his ground via Twitter.

“If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground, Johnson Tweeted. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

