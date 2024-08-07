Texas Football Lands Potential $300,000 Star Receiver Over Alabama

The Texas Longhorns recruiting pipeline is heating up as the team landed their first five-star commitment for 2025 in wide receiver Kaliq Lockett. Prior to Lockett making the news official (at least until the paperwork can actually be signed this fall), Texas was a heavy favorite.

On3.com gave the Longhorns an 88% chance to land the wideout. Alabama was a distant second with just a 4.6% chance to sign Lockett.

The On3 Industry Rankings puts together the average of the top recruiting ratings which has Lockett as the No. 17 overall player in the 2025 class. Based on the average, Lockett is the third rated wide receiver in the country for 2025.

The Sachse, Texas product is listed at over 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. On3.com compares Lockett to Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman, praising the playmaker’s “acrobatic in-air ability.”

“Shows the ability to win at every level on Friday nights and in the camp setting,” Lockett’s scouting profile on On3.com detailed. “Stacks cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage with his initial burst and releases. Offers the movement skills of a smaller wide receiver with the catch radius and high-point ability of a jumbo pass-catcher.

“… Shows acrobatic in-air ability with the wherewithal to out-jump defenders in contested situations. Also flashes high level tracking skills. Turned in a strong junior season, hauling in 59 catches for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns. Will need to continue filling out his frame. Top end speed looks to be solid, but can be improved.”

New Texas Receiver Kaliq Lockett’s Projected NIL Value Is $316,000

Texas is a college football powerhouse full of some of the most valuable stars in the sport. On3.com projects that Lockett’s NIL value is $316,000, a number that is sure to rise if the star has a standout career for the Longhorns.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers both rank inside the top-five most valuable college football players based on these projections. Manning is estimated to be worth $3.1 million in NIL money despite the quarterback not starting a college football game. Ewers’ NIL projections sit at an impressive $1.7 million.

It is worth noting that these are simply estimates as brands and athletes typically do not reveal the financial details for NIL deals.

Texas Has the No. 12 Ranked Recruiting Class for 2025

Texas now sits at the No. 12 recruiting class for 2025, per 247Sports, after Lockett’s commitment. The Longhorns are linked to a number of additional top recruits, so this number could be on the rise in the coming weeks.

Texas already has three of the top-25 ranked recruits for 2025, per On3. The Longhorns are are also predicted to land athlete Michael Terry (No. 42) and wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (No. 55) in the On3 projections.

“Coach Sark’s offensive mastermind style of offense,” Lockett explained to On3.com’s Steve Wiltfong in an August 7 interview. “[Texas wide receiver coach Chris Jackson’s] perspective as an NFL receiver coach coming from the NFL to college and him translating his NFL perspective to college. I like how Texas is a little bit more close than everybody else. And also my past dealings with Texas.”