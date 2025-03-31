The Cubs Bullpen is broken (Again)

The Cubs’ bullpen was arguably the main culprit for their disappointing 2024 season. With a renewed sense of optimism heading into 2025, Cubs fans hoped to leave the bullpen woes in the past.

But it seems like the Cubs have not exercised those demons yet. After last night’s abysmal eighth inning against the Diamondbacks, in which they surrendered eight runs in one inning, the Cubs bullpen has been the subject of criticism once again.

Did Jed Hoyer do enough?

The Cubs missed out on several high-impact bullpen arms this offseason. Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Jeff Hoffman, Jordan Romano, and old friend Aroldis Chapman are a few names to come to mind. The Cubs opted out of the pricey free-agent reliever market and instead signed 38-year-old Caleb Thielbar for a measly $2.75 million.

While the Cubs certainly made additions to the bullpen this offseason via trade, many fans wonder if they were enough to patch up a lackluster unit.

Their most notable acquisition was the trade for former Astros closer Ryan Pressly. The Cubs acquired Pressly in exchange for minor-leaguer Juan Bello and are on the books for $8.5 million of his $14 million owed salary. Pressly was once a dominant closer for the Astros but has seen some regression in recent seasons. His ERA+ has decreased in three straight seasons after a 191 mark in 2021. He has also seen a similar regression in his K/9 ratio and H/9.

Pressly has struggled mightily as a Cub so far. In three games, he has allowed three earned runs in three innings. It looked as if he would blow the game against the Diamondbacks on Saturday before Dansby Swanson saved the game. He will need to settle in quickly as the Cubs aren’t likely to give him as long of a leash as they did Hector Neris last season.

Eli Morgan was another addition to the Cubs’ bullpen this offseason. After a career year in Cleveland last season, Morgan has not replicated that success so far this season. He got shellacked by the Diamonbacks yesterday, allowing six earned runs in just 0.2 innings.

Other pitchers in the bullpen have struggled as well. Nate Pearson’s ERA is north of 13, Brad Keller and Ryan Brasier have posted a 9.0 ERA, and the aforementioned Thielbar is at 6.75. Not great.

One silver lining

The Cubs’ lone bright spot in the bullpen this season is Porter Hodge. He has yet to allow a run and looks to continue his last season breakout campaign.

The Cubs’ bullpen was certainly never going to be a strength this season. But many hoped they made enough improvements to be serviceable. The bullpen deserves some grace, as we are in the first week of the season, and perhaps they aren’t settled in yet. But the Cubs can ill afford to go on another prolonged losing streak like they did last season.

Splitting a series with Arizona on the road is an overall positive. But considering they had a four-run lead late in game 4, splitting puts a sour taste in the mouths of Cubs fans.