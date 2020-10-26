This Crazy Stat Proves Patrick Mahomes Is the King of Mile High Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a comfortable 43-16 win over AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos Sunday. Touchdowns from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill and an incredible pick-six from Daniel Sorenson contributed to the blowout at Mile High and put the defending world champions in full control of a record fifth straight divisional title.

Speaking of Mile High, another interesting fact that came out of Sunday’s victory were both quarterback’s winning record. Mahomes, who has been Kansas City’s starter since 2018 has more victories at that stadium than Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who joined Denver when they selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

That’s right. Mahomes’ record at Mile High Stadium is a perfect 4-0, while Lock’s fell to 3-2 following the loss.

Mahomes’ First Win Was in 2017

The Texas native’s first victory against his divisional rivals came in 2017, when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid rested then-starting QB Alex Smith in favor of Mahomes. A rookie at the time, Mahomes had his first game-winning drive, resulting in a walk-off field goal from Harrison Butker to put the visitors up 30-27.

The following season, his MVP-winning campaign, Mahomes’ first primetime matchup was against Denver and after trailing by 10 for the majority of the final quarter, the Chiefs scored twice in the final minutes of the game. Mahomes tossed one TD pass to Travis Kelce and a rushing TD from then-Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

During his third game at Mile High, and perhaps the most significant, Mahomes went down with a knee sprain while attempting a quarterback sneak. Backup Matt Moore stepped in and a 57-yard TD toss to Hill in the third quarter prevented the Broncos from seriously attempting a come-from-behind win.

As long as Patrick Mahomes is at the helm in Kansas City, it’s likely he’ll march into other stadiums and manage to execute similar types of records. Furthermore, it shows just how indomitable he performs while the Chiefs are on the road. Of course, there’s no place like Arrowhead Stadium. However, when you’re the face of the NFL, any field feels like a home game.

