Thunder Get Major Boost Just Before Game 1 — Spurs Dealing With 2 Key Injuries

The Oklahoma City Thunder received a potentially favorable development ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals — and it comes on both sides of the injury report.

As the San Antonio Spurs listed two key rotation players as questionable, the Thunder are trending in the opposite direction, with forward Jalen Williams expected to be available for Monday night’s opener after missing time with a hamstring injury.

The contrast introduces a significant early storyline, impacting both the Spurs’ perimeter creation and interior rebounding while boosting Oklahoma City’s lineup flexibility.

San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle soreness) and center Luke Kornet (left foot soreness) are both uncertain for Game 1, creating new variables for a Spurs team that otherwise controlled the matchup this season.

Jalen Williams Availability Gives Thunder a Timely Boost Before Game 1

Williams’ return could prove pivotal for Oklahoma City.

The 25-year-old forward has not played since April 22 due to a left hamstring strain but was listed as available for Game 1 after participating in practice and indicating he feels “healthy.”

His presence restores one of the Thunder’s most versatile two-way contributors, adding scoring, playmaking and defensive flexibility alongside back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With Williams back in the rotation, Oklahoma City regains a key piece capable of easing offensive pressure while strengthening perimeter defense against a Spurs team that has previously exploited matchups.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Could Shift Spurs vs Thunder Dynamic

Fox’s status remains the most significant concern for San Antonio.

The 28-year-old guard has played in every game this postseason despite lingering ankle soreness and has been a steady contributor, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 11 playoff games.

Against the Thunder this season, Fox has been particularly effective, averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in five matchups, helping San Antonio generate consistent offense in a series it dominated.

His ability to create off the dribble has been central to the Spurs’ attack alongside Victor Wembanyama.

If Fox is limited or unavailable, Oklahoma City could benefit from reduced perimeter pressure, allowing the Thunder to focus more defensive attention on Wembanyama and San Antonio’s secondary scorers.

Luke Kornet Injury Status Adds Frontcourt Question for Spurs

Kornet’s status, while less prominent, could still influence the matchup.

The veteran big man has provided steady depth this postseason, averaging 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 11 games, often anchoring second-unit lineups.

Against Oklahoma City this season, Kornet has been particularly effective on the glass, averaging 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 points and 1.6 assists across five matchups.

His rebounding has helped the Spurs control possessions and limit second-chance opportunities — a key factor in their success against the Thunder.

If Kornet is unavailable, San Antonio would likely rely more heavily on Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk behind Wembanyama, potentially affecting rebounding consistency.

For Oklahoma City, that could create opportunities to attack the glass and increase tempo.

Game 1 Outlook: Momentum Shift Opportunity

San Antonio enters the Western Conference Finals with a 4-1 edge over Oklahoma City across regular season and NBA Cup play, underscoring the challenge facing the Thunder.

But the current injury landscape introduces a potential shift.

With Williams returning and the Spurs dealing with uncertainty, Oklahoma City may have an early opportunity to flip a matchup that has previously tilted toward San Antonio.

Thunder Look to Capitalize as Game 1 Nears

Game 1 tips off Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will look to establish momentum at home.

While the Spurs remain anchored by Victor Wembanyama, uncertainty surrounding Fox and Kornet — combined with Williams’ return — gives Oklahoma City a chance to reshape the series from the opening game.

For a Thunder team seeking to reverse its struggles against San Antonio, the timing of these developments could prove decisive.