Oklahoma City Thunder Christmas Day Matchup Among Most Intriguing of NBA Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have captivated the NBA world over the last three seasons.

Three straight 60-win campaigns, two MVP crowns, and an NBA title later, the Thunder remain at the center of the league.

This trend continued on Tuesday, when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Oklahoma City will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.

This matchup isn’t only a premier Christmas game, it’s one of the most exciting games all season.

Oklahoma City-Minnesota Considered Elite Matchup

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports ranked this matchup as the second best on Christmas, only behind the San Antonio Spurs-New York Knicks contest.

There are many reasons why this placement makes sense. Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards squaring off is reason enough to air this game in primetime. The two megastars are among the most entertaining players across the entire NBA.

The contrast in play styles between the two sides is inherently intriguing as well. The Timberwolves are clearly going the opposite direction of the Thunder in the team-building sphere. OKC thrives in carrying out a bruising product that is built around efficient looks on offense. Minnesota opted to go all-in on the opposite by trading for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball and Edwards ranked firmly inside of the top-10 in three-point volume in the NBA. The pair combined for nearly 19 attempts per game from beyond the arc, which will make for many explosive nights on the offensive side of the ball. While Oklahoma City is a high-volume three-point shooting team, the means of obtaining those looks will likely be markedly different.

Oklahoma City and Minnesota have a shared history beyond individual battles, as well as team structure. The Thunder defeated the Timberwolves in five games during the 2025 Western Conference Finals as the precursor to the former winning the NBA title.

Thunder Pining For Top Spot in West

This game is a crucial regular season bout at the forefront due to the standings implications.

Oklahoma City finished as the top seed in the West last season, but only ran two games ahead of the 62-win Spurs.

San Antonio’s game against the New York Knicks earlier in the day will tie into the standings race. Oklahoma City’s matchup with Minnesota might carry even stronger implications. Minnesota is widely expected to finish inside the top four of the West standings following marked offseason moves.

This matchup will serve as a litmus test for the two sides and should pave the way towards having major standings implications by the end of the regular season.

Fortunately for the Thunder, the franchise managed to retain much of its depth. The franchise moved on from Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe. They also retained Ajay Wallace, Jared McCain, and Isaiah Hartenstein. While OKC’s depth didn’t take as much of a hit as it could have, the margin for error is still slim.

As for the Timberwolves, the Thunder serve as a real test for the team’s new build. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels should continue to fortify the defense. Ayo Dosunmu will supplement lost shotmaking. Will this make up for what Minnesota lost in response?