Thursday Night Football Tonight: No NFL Games on New Year’s Eve

Getty There is not an NFL Thursday Night Football game on New Year's Eve.

Fans will have to ring in the New Year with no NFL matchups as there is not a Thursday Night Football game tonight, December 31. The NFL opts not to have either Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football matchups in Week 17 as the league wants each team to play games without knowing how their playoff fate is impacted by results around the league.

There are three college football bowl matchups for those looking for replacement options on New Year’s Eve. Tulsa squares off with Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Ball State takes on San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl at 2 p.m. at CBS. Finally, West Virginia battles Army in the Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the final football matchup in 2020. There are also four bowl games on New Year’s Day including the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups between Alabama-Notre Dame along with Clemson-Ohio State.

The good news for NFL fans is there will be a full schedule of games on Sunday, January 3 with many impacting not only the playoff seeding but what teams make the postseason. Here is a look at the college football schedule for New Year’s along with the NFL Week 17 slate of games.

College Football Bowl Schedule: New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

DATE BOWL GAME TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
Thurs., December 31 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St. 12 p.m. ESPN
Thurs., December 31 Ball St. vs. 22 San Jose St. 2 p.m. CBS
Thurs., December 31 West Virginia vs. Army 4 p.m. ESPN
Fri., January 1 9 Georgia vs. 8 Cincinnati 12 p.m. ESPN
Fri., January 1 Auburn v. 14 Northwestern 1 p.m. ABC
Fri., January 1 4 Notre Dame vs. 1 Bama 4 p.m. ESPN
Fri., January 1 3 Ohio St. vs. 2 Clemson 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Schedule Week 17

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
Sun., January 3 Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Cowboys vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Jets vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Vikings vs. Lions 1 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Steelers vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Ravens vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Dolphins vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Seahawks vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Cardinals vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Jaguars vs. Colts 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Titans vs. Texans 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., January 3 Chargers vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Packers vs. Bears 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Saints vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. Fox
Sun., January 3 Washington vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC

