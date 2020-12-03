Cowboys vs. Ravens: No Thursday Night Football NFL Game on TV Today

The flexible NFL schedule continues as there will not be a Thursday Night Football game tonight, December 3 as Week 13 will kick off on Sunday, December 6. The Cowboys were originally scheduled to take on the Ravens on Thursday Night Football which will now be on Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. Eastern.

For those looking for an alternative, CBS Sports is offering a Thursday night college football doubleheader. Louisiana Tech takes on North Texas at 6 p.m. Eastern followed by Utah State squaring off with Air Force at 9:30 p.m. The reason for the schedule change is the Ravens’ Week 12 matchup with the Steelers did not take place until Wednesday, December 2 as a result of COVID-19 testing results.

This would have only left 24 hours between games for the Ravens which is not enough recovery time for NFL players which is why the league moved the matchup to December 8. There will also be the rare Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Steelers-Washington matchup was moved to December 7 to give Pittsburgh more time between games as well. As of now, the NFL is expected to resume their Thursday night schedule on December 10 as the Rams host the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. Eastern for the start of Week 14.

The Ravens took on the Steelers without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III battled through a hamstring injury during the game. Griffin was not happy with how the NFL has handled the schedule changes amidst COVID-19 outbreaks.

“It’s not about whether or not guys want to play,” Griffin told Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer. “It’s about whether our safety’s actually being taken into account.”

Roger Goodell Downplayed the Playoff Bubble Idea

As reports of an NFL playoff bubble continue to gain steam, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shot down the notion that this is the definitive direction that the league’s postseason is headed. Goodell refuted the NFL bubble idea as it has been reported.

“We don’t see the bubble as most refer to it in one location,” Goodell said, per Sports Illustrated. “We feel strongly our protocols are working. We’re willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don’t see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it.”

Here is a look at the updated NFL Week 13 schedule which begins on Sunday, December 6.

NFL Week 13 Revised Schedule